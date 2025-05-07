The evolution of Marie-Philip Poulin in 15 points

The rise of women’s hockey is largely thanks to Marie-Philip Poulin, an exemplary hockey player. Here are 15 key moments in her career!
Boston University
From 2010 to 2015, the Québécois played for Boston University in the NCAA, captaining the team for two seasons.
The first Olympic Games
At the age of 18, Poulin took part in her first Olympic Games, in Vancouver in 2010, as the youngest player in the Canadiens squad. She scored her team’s only two goals, in a 2-0 victory over the USA in the final.
Picking up where she left off
in Sochi in 2014, Marie-Philip was just as “clutch”, scoring the tying and winning goals in the gold medal match.
Montreal Canadienness
Between 2015 and 2019, number 29 played in the now-defunct Canadian Women’s Hockey League, playing for the Canadiennes.
Captain Canada
In recognition of her success and leadership, Marie-Philip was elected Canada’s captain for the PyeongChang Olympic Games.
Adversity
in his first term as Canada’s captain at the Olympics, M-P-P experienced adversity. Canada lost 3-2 in a shootout, ultimately winning the silver medal.
Arlo
One of Marie-Philip’s faithful companions is Arlo, who regularly appears on her Instagram posts.
This time it was the right one!
After their setback in 2018, the Canadiens took gold in Beijing 2022. “Captain Clutch” threaded the needle in a fourth gold-medal game, a first. She also scored the winning goal against the USA. It should be noted that she, along with Charles Hamelin, carried her country’s flag at the opening ceremony of the event.
The call of the big club
In 2022, Marie-Philip Poulin was offered a job with the Montreal Canadiens as a part-time player development consultant.
Partner in life and on the ice
In 2024, Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey, a teammate in life and on the ice, said “I do” for life.
LPHF
2024 was a landmark year for women’s hockey, as the LPHF came into being, including the Montreal team. Marie-Philip Poulin was named club captain!
Chevalière de l'Ordre national du Québec
In June 2024, the 33-year-old francophone received, via Premier François Legault, the title of Chevalière de l’Ordre national du Québec, awarded to people who shape Quebec in their own way.
The birth of Victory
In preparation for the 2024-2025 campaign, the Montreal team announced its new colors, while the name of Victoire was unveiled, still led by Marie-Philip.
A match at home
In January 2025, La Victoire played a game against the Ottawa Charge, live from the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City, to promote women’s hockey in that region. The Beauceronne was thus back home, as she is a native of Beauceville, not far from Quebec City.
Finishing 2024 on a high note
To add prestige to her 2024 year, Poulin helped Canada triumph in the gold medal final against the USA, good for her 13th title in the country’s history at this tournament.