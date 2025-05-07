David Savard’s career and life in 10 key moments

Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard recently announced that he will retire with the 2024-2025 campaign, more officially on July 1, when his contract expires. We take a look back at his brilliant career, with a personal touch, in 10 parts. Happy retirement, David!
Development in the QMJHL
A native of Saint-Hyacinthe, the 58-year-old played a grand total of three seasons in the QMJHL, before turning pro with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Moncton Wildcats. He won top honors with Moncton in 2010, his final year in junior hockey.
The repechage
The Québécois became the property of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2009, having been a fourth-round pick of the Ohio organization, 94th overall. Savard was chosen ahead of some big names in that round, including Mattias Ekholm, Marcus Foligno and Ben Chiarot.
Defenceman of the year
In 2009-2010, at the end of his junior career, David was named Defenceman of the Year in the Canadian Hockey League. With 77 points in 64 games and a differential of +32, the francophone enjoyed a campaign worthy of the QMJHL’s greats, even the CHL.
The love of his life
The right-handed Brigadier has long shared his daily life with his better half, Valérie. She’s been with him through his entire hockey career, from junior to the pros. They’re inseparable!
A decade in Ohio
The friendly bearded man spent a total of ten seasons with the Blue Jackets, playing 597 regular-season games, good for 166 points (41 goals). He also played in 37 playoff games for the Jackets during this period.
A big brother
During his career, Savard was constantly labeled as a big brother to several young players, including Pierre-Luc Dubois, especially when they played together in Columbus. They are still great friends, having played against each other in Savard’s last career series, in 2025.
A short winning stint in Tampa Bay
In 2021, Savard was sent to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a three-team trade with the Detroit Red Wings at the trade deadline, ultimately winning the Stanley Cup! Against the Canadiens, ironically.
A homecoming
On July 28, 2021, Savard decided to come home, initialing a 4-year, $3.5 million annual deal with the Habs just after winning the Stanley Cup against Montreal. This allowed him to finish his career on Quebec soil, playing every night in front of family and friends, proudly wearing the blue, white and red jersey.
A father
In addition to being an outstanding hockey player and teammate, the 58 is also known for being a loving and involved family man. “Papa Savard” has three children, named Emma, Elliot and Zachary.
An emotional ending
At the age of 34, Savard decided it was time to hang up his skates, having admitted that his body just wasn’t up to it anymore. Savard has always sacrificed his body in order to have a long career in the NHL. He did so with brio and courage. Savard played 870 NHL games, racking up 242 points, 1133 shots on goal, 1624 blocked shots and 1474 body checks. What an journey!