David Savard’s career and life in 10 key moments

At the age of 34, Savard decided it was time to hang up his skates, having admitted that his body just wasn’t up to it anymore. Savard has always sacrificed his body in order to have a long career in the NHL. He did so with brio and courage. Savard played 870 NHL games, racking up 242 points, 1133 shots on goal, 1624 blocked shots and 1474 body checks. What an journey!