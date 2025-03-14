Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Emil Heineman has not collected a single point in his last 13 games
Maxime Truman
Emil Heineman has not collected a single point in his last 13 games
Credit: I wrote it yesterday… and I’m saying it again today: the Canadiens’ top line is on fire over the past few weeks. Nick Suzuki (17 points in 10 games) is the top scorer in the entire NHL since the Four Nations Confrontation. Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield are also playing inspired hockey, averaging over a […]
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!

Related galleries

More Content