Samuel Montembeault, from Bécancour to Montreal in 15 key moments
Keven Mawn
The goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens, Samuel Montembeault, has come a long way in his journey, having gone from being placed on waivers to becoming a member of Team Canada at the Four Nations. Here is his remarkable journey in 15 points.

  LHJMQ

LHJMQ
The Quebecer spent four seasons with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, compiling a record of 87-40-7, 12 shutouts, a save percentage of .899, and a goals against average of 2.54.

  The Draft

The Draft
With the 77th overall pick in the draft, which is in the third round, the Florida Panthers selected Samuel Montembeault.

  An AHL Team

An AHL Team
Before making the leap to the NHL, Montembeault had to go through a stint in the American Hockey League, where he wore the colors of the Springfield Thunderbirds and the Syracuse Crunch. In fact, he played 104 games in the minors before establishing himself among the big leagues.

  Not enough for the Panthers

Not enough for the Panthers
After a total of 25 games played with the Panthers between 2018 and 2020, the Floridians placed him on waivers, and he was claimed by the Canadiens on October 2, 2021.

  Baptism in Montreal

Baptism in Montreal
Just arrived from the Panthers organization, Montembeault played his first match in the Blue, White, and Red uniform against the Buffalo Sabres on October 14, 2021. In a 5 to 1 loss for the Habs, he stopped 31 pucks.

  His sweet half

His sweet half
For seven and a half years, Samuel has been in a relationship with Daryanne Ayotte, whom he met when he was with the Armada. Since then, the lovebirds haven’t let go of each other.

  A Family Guy

A Family Guy
As his girlfriend has stated, Montembeault is a person very close to his family and friends. Whenever he gets the chance, he spends time with the people around him.

  A mentor in Jake Allen

A mentor in Jake Allen
From 2021 to 2024, Montembeault had the chance to share his daily life and the net with veteran Jake Allen, who was a mentor in his development as a person and as a hockey player.

  Bécancour

Bécancour
Born in Bécancour in the Trois-Rivières region, the tall guy at 6’3 is proud of his roots, having purchased a home in his hometown in 2022.

  A number one contract

A number one contract
On December 1, 2023, the CH offered a vote of confidence in the French-speaking goalie by granting him a three-year deal worth $3.15 million (US). This confirmed his status as number one and the eventual departure of Jake Allen to New Jersey.

  The nickname

The nickname
Like all hockey players, Samuel has a nickname that follows him everywhere, which is «Snacks» because he loves to snack at any time of the day. Otherwise, he is also nicknamed «Monty», a diminutive of Montembeault.

  Gold with Canada

Gold with Canada
In 2023, the friendly 28-year-old athlete was selected to represent Canada at the Senior Ice Hockey World Championship held in Latvia. He helped his country clinch the gold, showcasing an impressive performance throughout the tournament, thus leaving a great impression.

  Two faithful companions

Two faithful companions
Samuel and Daryanne have two dogs by their sides, Gucci and Gigi. The couple particularly enjoys going for walks with their canine companions in their free time.

  Generous with supporters

Generous with supporters
It is no coincidence that Montembeault is so appreciated in Montreal, as he is a generous man with his time, especially with young supporters. You can feel that he is a happy man to be a member of the Canadiens!

  Team Canada

Team Canada
Congratulations are in order for Sam Montembeault for his selection to the 4 Nations Face-Off, as he has been chosen to be one of the goalies for Canada, along with Jordan Binnington and Adin Hill as colleagues.
