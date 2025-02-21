Skip to content
Edmonton: a petition for Wayne Gretzky to lose the street named after him
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Right now, Wayne Gretzky does not have the popularity of hockey fans in Canada.

Because his ties to Donald Trump do not please many Canadians and because his behavior last night on the ice has cooled many people, he is not in the good books of many Canadians.

Right now, it can be seen on social media.

But it’s not since yesterday (literally) that people have been discouraged from Gretzky. In fact, for a few months (or since we understood how close he is to Donald Trump), people identify less with him.

This is quite correct. When someone does not share our values, it is possible that it changes things.

But it’s not because someone does not have the same values as us that we should try to take away their past recognitions. This is not a solid enough basis to do so.

I am referring here to a petition to rename a street in Edmonton named after Wayne Gretzky because of the links the former hockey player has with Trump.

Let’s be clear: I’m not impressed by Gretzky’s point of view, who supports Trump and his ridiculous ideas towards Canada, including tariffs and the 51st state saga.

But taking away the street named after him because we don’t share the same political ideas? That’s going too far.

Based on this reason, in my opinion, it sets a bad precedent. If Gretzky had committed a serious crime, it would be a different story. But that’s not the case.

I understand, however, that there may be some discomfort that did not exist before when seeing the street. But changing the name of the street on this basis would be like opening Pandora’s box.


