Canada’s victory against the Americans in 15 key points

Canada is champion of the 4 Nations Face-Off! We witnessed high-quality hockey among the four nations included in the tournament, setting the stage for the 2026 Olympic Games. Here are 15 highlights from this highly emotional matchup.
Iconic Figures
To set the stage for the final duel, the legendary Mike Eruzione and Wayne Gretzky, two iconic figures from their respective countries, were introduced to the crowd at center ice before the game. A nice initiative from the NHL, aimed at inspiring the players.
Pre-game adjustments
Just before the ultimate showdown, Canada confirmed the absence of defenseman Josh Morrissey, an important player in that position, due to a virus. Thomas Harley stepped in and performed very well. He left a strong impression, which could potentially earn him a spot on Team Canada for the Olympics next year, who knows?
Brady Tkachuk did what was needed
The captain of the Ottawa Senators played the most important game of his career, and he made his presence felt, notably with his team’s first goal and multiple checks. He is the future of his country on the international stage, just like his older brother Matthew, as they advocate for the new identity of the “sandpaper” style of the United States.
Love-Hate Relationship
The ultimate game took place in Boston, at TD Garden, an arena that Brad Marchand knows well. He was not spared from boos by his own fans, despite being the leader of the Bruins. However, he received some love during the medal and trophy presentation… by Canadians, mainly!
A revitalizing goal
Coming back from a 2-1 deficit in the second period, Sam Bennett brought new energy to Canada, stepping up at the right moment to score the equalizing goal, thanks to an incredible pass from Mitch Marner.
The Injury That Really Hurts
Injuries are a common part of our sport, indeed, but it must be noted that Matthew Tkachuk hardly played in the final match due to a serious problem. His absence definitely hurt the USA, considering his impact on the game.
McDavid and his version of the Golden Goal
Who better than Connor McDavid to score the winning goal in overtime? He is not considered the best player in the world for nothing, having been named player of the match. It reminded us of Sidney Crosby’s “Golden Goal” in 2010.
Wanted: Auston Matthews
The captain of the Americans had a game that reflected his tournament, which was rather quiet. The number 34 only recorded 3 assists in 4 games during the competition.
The best were the best
Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon took charge of Canada’s offense, especially in the final game, each scoring a goal. McDavid recorded 5 points in 4 games, while MacKinnon scored 4 goals in as many games, earning the title of «MVP» of the tournament.
The best in the world... with an asterisk now
Connor Hellebuyck is undoubtedly the best goalie in the world right now. He has established himself solidly throughout the tournament. However, once again, when it really matters, just like with the Jets, he is unable to close the books.
We apologize, Jordan!
Throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off, goalie Jordan Binnington has faced his share of criticism. However, he was clearly a star for Canada, making several spectacular saves. Without him, Canada would not have won the tournament. It is worth noting that he had won the Stanley Cup in the same arena, in 2019 with the Blues.
Crosby adds to his legend
Having a well-stocked trophy case, Crosby has just added another title to his collection, having won three Stanley Cups, two Olympic gold medals, and a World Cup.
The pride of Nova Scotia
Sidney Crosby, Brad Marchand, and Nathan MacKinnon all hail from Nova Scotia, and they are undoubtedly the pride of their province. Considering Marchand’s advanced age, this may be the last time we see them together in the Canadian uniform.
Last round for Doughty?
For 15 years, defender Drew Doughty has been one of the cornerstones of the Canadian team, but this may have been his last appearance in such situations. Like Marchand, he is not getting any younger, and by 2026, he will be 36 years old.
He didn't play, but...
Samuel Montembeault did not play any games with Canada, but his importance has not been diminished. The Habs goalie has been a great teammate, in addition to being able to be around the best players in the world. An unparalleled experience. He will likely be fresh and ready for the CH to conclude the 2024-2025 season.