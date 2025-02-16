The NHL is considering bringing back the white jerseys for home games

Exciting sartorial gossip: I’m told the NHL might switch back to white jerseys at home, dark jerseys on the road in the next CBA. But could we ever see dark on dark sometimes, I wonder? Red Detroit vs. Blue Toronto, for example. — Ryan Kennedy (@THNRyanKennedy) February 15, 2025

We might soon see changes regarding uniforms in the National Hockey League.According to The Hockey News editor Ryan Kennedy, the NHL is considering reverting to white jerseys at home and dark jerseys on the road.Since the 2003-04 season, teams have worn their colored uniforms at home. This is based on the idea that a team defends not just its home ice but also its colors and emblem.

However, from 1970 to 2003, it was the opposite, as teams wore their white jerseys for home games while visitors could display their colors on their opponents’ ice.

Should the NHL go back and revert to white jerseys for the home team?The problem is primarily a matter of taste, making it a very subjective response.

Many fans love seeing their team wear its “true” colors at home, while others prefer seeing the dark jersey in their rivals’ arenas.

Kennedy also brings up an interesting point by asking when we might see matchups between two teams wearing their dark jerseys?

Indeed, the league should consider games where teams wear their colored jerseys to face off, somewhat like the NFL’s color rush. This would also be an opportunity for different clubs to create additional variations of their uniforms.

In Brief

I think a Saturday night game with the Canadiens in red against the Maple Leafs in blue would be beautiful to see with a bit of a retro feel.However, the NHL is quite conservative and is not known for its innovations regarding jerseys (or in general), compared to other professional sports leagues.Yet, more designs lead to more jersey sales, and selling more jerseys results in more profits for the league. In general, that is the goal of a business.But, lacking innovation, the league is considering the option of going back and reverting to white jerseys for the home team.And you, do you prefer the dark jersey or the white jersey at home?

