The NHL is considering bringing back the white jerseys for home games

The NHL is considering bringing back the white jerseys for home gamesJonathan Di Gregorio
Exciting sartorial gossip: I’m told the NHL might switch back to white jerseys at home, dark jerseys on the road in the next CBA. But could we ever see dark on dark sometimes, I wonder? Red Detroit vs. Blue Toronto, for example.
— Ryan Kennedy (@THNRyanKennedy) February 15, 2025
However, from 1970 to 2003, it was the opposite, as teams wore their white jerseys for home games while visitors could display their colors on their opponents’ ice.
Many fans love seeing their team wear its “true” colors at home, while others prefer seeing the dark jersey in their rivals’ arenas.
Indeed, the league should consider games where teams wear their colored jerseys to face off, somewhat like the NFL’s color rush. This would also be an opportunity for different clubs to create additional variations of their uniforms.
