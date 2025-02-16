The incredible Canada-USA 4 Nations game in 15 moments

The incredible Canada-USA 4 Nations game in 15 momentsKeven Mawn
On Saturday night, we witnessed a historic match between Canada and the United States during the 4 Nations Confrontation at the Bell Centre. Canada lost by a score of 3 to 1, but there are so many things to take away from this duel that was intense in terms of emotions. Here are 15 key points from that evening!
A painful absence
Just before the start of hostilities, Canada confirmed the absence of its best defender, Cale Makar, who was ill. Thomas Harley took his place in the lineup. Brad Marchand inherited the ‘A’ on his jersey, stepping in for Makar.
The «GOAT»
Georges St-Pierre, former UFC champion, was at the Bell Centre to watch the game and motivate the Canadian team.
Booing
Although Michel Lacroix and even Jon Cooper asked fans not to boo the American national anthem, their request was not respected, given the current political situation.
Three fights in 9 seconds
No less than three fights broke out during the first 9 seconds of the game, setting the tone for the match. Matthew Tkachuk faced off against Brandon Hagel, Brady Tkachuk danced with Sam Bennett, while Colton Parayko fought J.T. Miller. Unprecedented!
The "group chat"
Brady Tkachuk, the younger of the Tkachuk brothers, confirmed in a post-game interview that the brawl was premeditated, as it had been discussed in a group conversation well before the game.
McDavid
Canada took the lead in the match in the first period, thanks to a high-speed rush from number 97, beating the defense and Connor Hellebuyck with a backhand shot into the top corner.
The legends
As expected, several hockey legends were present at the match, including Serge Savard, Yvan Cournoyer, Ken Dryden, and Paul Henderson.
Dylan Larkin
In the second period, Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin beat Jordan Binnington on a two-on-one break. This goal, which turned out to be the game-winner, hurt Canada, and Binnington will likely want to review that shot.
Crosby, unrecognizable
The captain of Canada, Sidney Crosby, experienced a rare event, a poor game, on Saturday night. The 87 was the victim of a turnover on Larkin’s goal, which ultimately cost the game.
The X Factor
What truly made the difference for the United States was Connor Hellebuyck’s performance in goal, who has been flawless since the start of the tournament. He stopped 25 of the 26 pucks sent his way, making several key saves.
The Spark Plug
Despite only playing 7:40, Sam Bennett managed to stand out during every shift on the ice, and he certainly deserves more playing time given the energy he brings to the team. A promotion to the top-6?
Towards the Final
With their second victory in regulation time of the tournament, the United States has confirmed their place in the grand finale of the 4 Nations Face-Off. It will be interesting to see if we will have a take 2 between Canada and the “USA” in the ultimate duel.
Cooper will have to adjust
The Canadian coach had to change his lines extensively during the game, so it shouldn’t be surprising if he shakes things up in preparation for the match against Finland this Monday afternoon.
Player of the game
Scoring 2 goals, including the insurance goal in an empty net, winger Jake Guentzel was named the player of the game against Canada, receiving recognition for his outstanding performance.
Thank you, Montreal!
By bringing part of the tournament to Montreal, Gary Bettman clearly knew that the excitement would be at its peak, and he was right. Montreal responded eagerly, and the rest of the tournament will be just as interesting. Everything will now move to Boston. Thank you, Montreal!