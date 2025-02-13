4 Nations: A Look Back at Canada’s Victory!Keven Mawn
Live from the Bell Centre, Canada secured a thrilling overtime victory against Sweden, with a score of 4 to 3, in the final moments. Several players shone during the match, including one Sidney Crosby. Here are 15 highlights from our Maple Leafs’ win!
Bettman
The NHL Commissioner, Gary Bettman, made a very special announcement just before the Canada/Sweden match. The World Cup of Hockey will return in 2028, while the NHL will have a two-year alternating system between this event and the Olympic Games in the future.
A fiery speech
The players from Canada had a visitor in their locker room before the match, none other than the legendary Mario Lemieux. Super Mario delivered an inspiring speech to motivate the troops.
The Great Teemu
In addition to Mario Lemieux, the legendary Teemu Selanne was present at the Bell Centre, where he shook hands with the players on the ice, including Aleksander Barkov, the Finnish captain.
Jordan Miller
Canadian singer Jordan Miller was the choice to sing the national anthem on the icy surface of the Bell Centre.
A terrifying «PP»
When you have Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Cale Makar, and Sam Reinhart on the first wave of the power play, you are in business. On their only opportunity with the man advantage, Canada scored, thanks to MacKinnon, on an incredible pass from Crosby.
Love for Marchand at the Bell Centre
The pest of the Boston Bruins received a solid reaction from the Montreal crowd when he scored his team’s second goal. A Bruins player applauding at the Bell Centre is always a bit strange, whether we like it or not.
The fans showed up
Although ticket prices were exorbitant, local fans were present and engaged in the match. Mission accomplished, for now.
Injury for Theodore
The Canadian squad has lost one of its soldiers at the outpost, Shea Theodore, who will miss the rest of the competition. He is expected to be out for several weeks due to an upper body injury.
Raymond saves the day
Having received the third star of the match, young Lucas Raymond had a strong outing, tallying two assists in his country’s loss.
Marner plays the hero
The superstar of the Toronto Maple Leafs fired a sharp and perfect shot in overtime, outsmarting goaltender Filip Gustavsson. Fantastic play by Captain Crosby during the sequence.
Hedman
Like a true leader, the towering defender Victor Hedman spent nearly half the game on the ice, having been utilized for just over 27 minutes against Canada.
Did Binnington do enough?
There was an expectation of suspense for Canada in goal, and one must wonder if Jordan Binnington did enough to earn a second consecutive match, having saved 23 pucks out of a possible 26.
Cooper's message was received
From the outset, coach Jon Cooper warned his players to be involved, even if their respective roles are less prominent than with their NHL club. The message was received loud and clear.
A smooth match for the officials
The referees enjoyed a clean, yet intense match, having only two penalties to distribute in total, one for each side for two minutes. It was rather a smooth match, let’s say.
Like a fine wine
At 37 years old, the ultimate leader of Canada, Sidney Crosby, has shown that he is still part of the cream of the crop in the NHL, as he was undoubtedly the best player on the ice Wednesday. Number 87 accumulated three assists, including one on the game-winning goal in overtime.