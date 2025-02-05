15 things to know about the incredible Doncic-Davis exchange and what it means for the NBA

15 things to know about the incredible Doncic-Davis exchange and what it means for the NBAKeven Mawn
The trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis has shocked many in the sports world, so here are 15 things to know about this legendary trade and about the end of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
The Complete Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers received Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick in 2029. It is noteworthy that the Utah Jazz were also involved in the trade, having received Jalen Hood-Schifino from the Lakers and two second-round picks in 2025
Defense wins championships
The Mavericks’ GM, Nico Harrison, explained his decision, mentioning that defense wins championships. He thus qualifies Davis as a better asset for his team, rather than young Luka Doncic, due to his defensive skills.
LeBron James' New Friend
Luka Doncic will not be entering unfamiliar territory in Los Angeles, as he already knows LeBron James. They are likely to form one of the most dynamic duos in the NBA; this is evident.
The loss of a brother
Davis’s departure to Texas must have certainly saddened LeBron James, considering that the two athletes are very close, having shared great moments together with the Lakers.
LeBron didn't know
Contrary to popular belief, LeBron James was not consulted before the trade was made by the Lakers. He found out at the same time as everyone else, apparently.
Maxi Kleber
Kleber, 33 years old, is a German forward who has spent his entire career in Dallas, having been with the club since 2017-2018.
Markieff Morris
Morris, 35 years old, is a veteran forward with 14 years of NBA experience, having been limited to 7 games in 2024-2025.
Max Christie
Together with Anthony Davis, the Mavs have acquired 21-year-old guard Max Christie, who had been with the Lakers since 2022-2023.
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Los Angeles also had to part ways with the young Hood-Schifino, who is heading to Utah. The 21-year-old guard has only played 23 games with the Lakers since his arrival last year, including just 2 this season.
Towards the Summit?
Currently in fifth place in the Western Conference, we can expect the Lakers to gain more ground in the standings, especially if Doncic and James develop an interesting chemistry.
Out of the playoffs?
Let us remember, in 2023-2024, the Mavericks reached the NBA Finals but were defeated by the Celtics. How will the players react to Davis’s arrival? Will the team spirit be present? Dallas is currently fighting for a spot in the playoffs, so nothing is guaranteed for them.
The Thunder Dominates the West
Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a potential MVP, the OKC Thunder dominates the West of the NBA, having only suffered defeat nine times this year.
The Cavaliers are Kings of the East
Just like the Thunder, the Cleveland Cavaliers are masters of their conference, accumulating only 9 losses in 2024-2025. Potential finals between the Thunder and the Cavaliers?
Not so fast!
Yes, there is Gilgeous-Alexander, but we should not forget Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, candidates for the regular season MVP title, both of whom are having remarkable campaigns.
A second title in a row?
The Boston Celtics, the defending champions, could clearly repeat their triumph from last year, as they are still at the top of the NBA standings, with Tatum, Brown, and Porzingis as the headliners.