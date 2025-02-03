The career of Kaiden Guhle in 15 points

The career of Kaiden Guhle in 15 pointsKeven Mawn
The young defenseman of the Montreal Canadiens, Kaiden Guhle, has proven to be one of the cornerstones of his team, despite his young age. His injury in 2025 is a terrible loss. Here’s a look back at the career of this unique player in 15 facts.
The COVID Draft!
The NHL held its 2020 and 2021 draft sessions via Zoom, given the pandemic that hit at the time. With the 16th overall pick in 2020, the Canadiens set their sights on the young Guhle, who unfortunately did not get to experience stepping onto a podium.
Junior Journey
A native of Edmonton, Guhle had the opportunity to play with his local team, the Oil Kings, in his final junior season, with whom he won the WHL championship. He had also won his league’s cup with the Prince Albert Raiders a few years earlier.
The Good News
His outstanding junior season, combined with a very good training camp in 2022, convinced the management of the Montreal Canadiens to trust him to start his career in the NHL starting in 2022-23.
Baptism by fire
On October 10, 2022, the rookie played his first game in the NHL against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre. With over 22 minutes spent on the ice, he was the player most utilized by Martin St-Louis during this game in a victory for his team.
An unforgettable evening in Buffalo
On October 27, 2022, with a clever pass from David Savard, Guhle scored his first goal in a 3 to 2 win against the Buffalo Sabres.
The Soul of a Veteran
From his first strides in the big league, Kaiden Guhle played with the poise of an NHL veteran. His maturity, both as a person and as a player, is what stands out most about him.
A great friendship
Having started their careers in the NHL at the same time, Guhle formed a friendship with Arber Xhekaj, another young defenseman from the Canadiens. They even have their own pre-game ritual during each warm-up period.
He can also hit
In addition to being talented, he can also hit, standing at 6 feet 3 inches and over 200 pounds. From time to time, he can even be seen delivering devastating checks at center ice.
The trio
Yes, he is friends with Arber Xhekaj, but Juraj Slafkovsky is also his great ally since 2022-2023. In fact, these three are practically inseparable off the ice.
A bit of Shea Weber in him
Since he was very young, due to his aura, his leadership, and his extraordinary maturity, many see him as the reincarnation of Shea Weber, former captain of the Montreal Canadiens.
A solid pick
One cannot say that Kaiden Guhle is a steal, certainly, but at the 16th pick, it is fair to say that the Canadiens made a good choice, considering the confidence in his game and his leadership.
The right side
Naturally left-handed, he was predominantly used on his strong side throughout his career. However, due to the lack of depth on the right flank, Martin St-Louis placed Guhle on the right side of Mike Matheson for some time. He was somewhat undirected, but this added tools to his kit, which will help not only his game but also his team if they are in a tight spot.
McDavid? No problem!
When the Oilers face the Canadiens, it is often Kaiden Guhle’s duo that matches up against Connor McDavid’s trio. And, without fanfare, the Montreal defender effectively manages to contain the attacks from the 97, who is the best player on the planet.
The Ideal Complement
With the arrival of Alexandre Carrier with the CH, Guhle has been given a new partner at the anchor point. The result? Since December, this duo is probably the most stable on the team. They complement each other wonderfully, especially since Carrier has come to strengthen and stabilize the combinations.
The Frightening Injury
On January 28, 2025, against the Winnipeg Jets, Kaiden Guhle suffered a terrible injury and will be absent for an undetermined period. In fact, it is reported to be a quadriceps muscle laceration that necessitated immediate surgical intervention. We are unlikely to see him again for some time…