The Canadiens in the top 10 of The Fourth Period’s NHL power rankings

The Canadiens are currently riding a wave of success. This means that the team is fighting for a playoff spot for the first time since the start of their rebuilding process.Everyone loves it, and it catches the attention of the media that covers hockey.In its latest NHL power rankings, The Fourth Period placed the Canadiens at 10th in the entire NHL. Yes, yes, in the entire NHL!

To explain the Canadiens’ position in this ranking, Tab Bamford simply stated that Montreal has a record of 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and that the players are having a lot of fun playing these days.

The players are having so much fun that they played with a stuffed Youppi! after Patrik Laine’s overtime goal against the Rangers.

This good streak isn’t just for show. It has allowed the Canadiens to climb into a playoff position.

Before Wednesday night’s games, Montreal held the second wildcard spot in the East, just one point behind the Lightning, who occupy third place in the Atlantic.

To return to the power rankings, only three teams from the East are ahead of the Canadiens. We’re talking about the Panthers (ninth), the Maple Leafs (fifth), and the Capitals (first).

All the other teams ahead of the Canadiens are in the West!This means that, according to The Fourth Period, the Canadiens are currently better than the Hurricanes, the Lightning, the Devils, and the Senators, all of whom are ranked above Montreal.

Based on this ranking, the Canadiens are also doing better than the Edmonton Oilers. We’re talking about a team that features Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and was just one game away from winning the Stanley Cup last year!

Since December 17, the Canadiens have won 13 of their last 17 games. It’s an impressive streak, considering the team has faced quality opponents.

However, the streak must continue for the Canadiens as only two points separate the top position from the sixth in the wildcard standings.

