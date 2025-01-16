Skip to content
Kent Hughes must no longer respond to the calls from the Avalanche.

 Maxime Truman
Credit: It will be three years on Saturday since Kent Hughes was named GM of the Montreal Canadiens. The one who will celebrate his 55th birthday next week has accomplished quite a bit during his early years in the management of the Habs. He has made some good trades (Patrik Laine, Alexandre Carrier, Sean Monahan, Mike […]
