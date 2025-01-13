David Ettedgui has already had to cover up the story of a girl who became pregnant by one of his players.

David Garel initiated a shift about a year ago to enhance the image of his site, but also his own image (which you would agree is directly tied to that of his site).

His emergence from the shadows during a podcast of Stanley25 was likely the turning point of his “conversion”.

I don’t know if you should thank me or throw tomatoes at me for this episode…

The guy behind the Hockey30 site has recently started a series of interviews: Réjean Tremblay, Georges Laraque, Sylvain Chamberland…

And here he is again today with an interview of over an hour with David Ettedgui, a former agent in the NHL.

The former agent turned collaborator on the BPM Sports airwaves (Laraque & Gonzalez) talked about his past as an agent for Brendan Gallagher and Carey Price, as well as his recent insights regarding Patrik Laine and Ivan Demidov in particular.

Ettedgui recounted that it was quite rock and roll being Carey Price’s agent.

“I haven’t often had a player where it wasn’t rock and roll […] If people knew everything that happens behind the scenes, they would go crazy. Carey, he had his highs and lows, as everyone knows […] We have had stories with all our players (not just with Carey Price).” – David Ettedgui

Ettedgui then provided some examples of fires he had to put out as a players’ agent, being careful not to name anyone. But it is easy to associate certain situations with some of his former clients…

“Players who get girls pregnant, it has happened often, multiple times, and then you have to cover it up. It’s complicated. Sometimes the girl wants a relationship, but he doesn’t. The guy is married or not married. I’ve had situations where I had to get players out of jail […] it can’t leak to the media […] problems with alcohol consumption, drug use. Players who were beating their wives.” – David Ettedgui

David Ettedgui: an agent who puts out fires Full episode: https://t.co/AgcvzH6e9H pic.twitter.com/VGgXCbC9x0 — hockey30.com (@HOCKEY30_com) January 13, 2025

If you think it’s easy being an agent and taking a cut from a lucrative NHL contract, you’re mistaken. You have to scout peewee and midget leagues to find the gems, and the one that makes it often comes with several delicate situations to handle.

For every two or three stories that have been revealed (Hockey Canada, LHJMQ, and NHL), how many stories have remained secret? Probably about 99.9%!

Note that David Ettedgui admitted that Jaroslav Halak thought his agent (Allan Walsh) was an idiot back in the day and that Réjean Tremblay once considered writing a book (probably not very polished) about Carey Price and/or P.K. Subban.

In Brief

– Carrier has transformed the defense of the CH.

The key to CH’s recent success: The arrival of Alexandre Carrier according to Philippe Boucher. https://t.co/FU6CoJTjKu#leforum #canadiens pic.twitter.com/pnleWmtPlt — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) January 13, 2025

– The players of the Canadiens are getting to know the 32nd arena in the NHL.

– Now it’s Alex Newhook’s turn to deal with the flu.

Forward Alex Newhook (flu) is not participating in today’s practice. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 13, 2025

– The race for the playoffs is intense in the East. [NHL]

– Tony is right: Jakub Dobes should have started the season with the big club instead of Cayden Primeau.

Jakub Dobes is having an incredible start to his career in Montreal!! He should have started the season with the Canadiens instead of Cayden Primeau… pic.twitter.com/NPV6iuKRKJ — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) January 13, 2025

