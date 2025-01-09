Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Patrik Laine and Paul Byron attended a panel on mental health and anxiety.

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Patrik Laine and Paul Byron attended a panel on mental health and anxiety.
Credit: Patrik Laine and Paul Byron have experienced similar situations. In fact, they have never hidden the fact that they have struggled with mental health issues throughout their careers. The two members of the Canadiens organization have thus joined forces to talk about these issues with young people, as part of a panel on mental health […]
Patrik Laine and Paul Byron have experienced similar situations.

In fact, they have never hidden the fact that they have struggled with mental health issues throughout their careers.

The two members of the Canadiens organization have thus joined forces to talk about these issues with young people, as part of a panel on mental health and anxiety organized by the Canadiens.

Hockey players from Charles-Lemoyne College attended the event, and in photos shared by the Canadiens, Laine can be seen interacting with the youth.

Paul Byron is also seen speaking to students with the help of his microphone:

It’s now 2025 and we are starting to understand the importance of these issues.

Several players have decided to use the NHL’s assistance program in recent years, and athletes in the sports world understand that they can talk about it.

However, when you are younger, the reflex to open up and talk about what is not going well is not always present.

Seeing Laine and Byron, two guys who have gone through this process in recent years, give some advice on these issues or bring visibility so that young people feel comfortable talking about it is a good thing.

On Instagram, Patrik Laine does not hesitate to share videos to raise awareness about these topics, showing that it matters to him.

He knows what it is… And he does what he can to make it less frequent in everyone’s life.

The more we get to know him, the more we see that he cares about others:


In Brief

– The mothers of the Bruins players seem to be having fun during their trip with the team.

– Jakub Dobes is living his childhood dream.

– I love the confidence.

– It’s sad what’s happening right now in California.

– A beautiful evening is in store for the Geekie family.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content