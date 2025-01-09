“It’s terrible” Tuukka Rask, regarding the rivalry between the Canadiens and the Bruins today.

I was born in the 1990s, and when I watched the Canadiens play against the Bruins when I was younger, there was a strange feeling that inhabited me.And the reason is simple.

The two clubs hated each other… And the matches between the Montreal team and the Boston team were ALWAYS entertaining.

But in recent years, it seems that it is no longer the same.

Brendan Gallagher is the last player in Montreal who has really experienced the rivalry between the two clubs, and even though he tries to annoy the opponent when the Canadiens play against the Bruins, there isn’t as much commitment from both clubs.

Times have changed, and Tuukka Rask (who was a guest on Chris Nilan’s podcast) describes the Montreal vs Boston rivalry as “terrible”.

He was present at the Bruins’ centennial game (against the CH)… And he said that the match could have been presented against the Kraken, and it would have felt the same.

Former #NHLBruins goalie Tuukka Rask on the Bruins and #GoHabsGo rivalry… «They had the centennial game here a few weeks ago… if that game was 10 years ago, the whole town, both cities would have been crazy about it but it wasn’t the same feeling… might as well play… pic.twitter.com/hjQ38vDFHX — The Sick Podcast – Raw Knuckles with Chris Nilan (@sickpodknuckles) January 9, 2025

This gives a good idea because Rask was there when it was intense:Tuukka Rask is right in saying that the game has changed too.We no longer see the guys playing the style of the 2000s, when it was very physical, and that is normal: today, the NHL is based on speed and the individual talent of the players.

It’s more interesting in the eyes of some because we really see the players showcase their skills, but at the same time, a good physical match… That’s always enjoyable too.

The game between the Canucks and the Canadiens on Monday at the Bell Centre is a perfect example. We saw physicality throughout the game (on both sides of the rink), and it resulted in a good outcome.But we must not forget that the Bruins and Canadiens do not play each other often since the regular season schedule changed in the NHL.

This means that players have less time to hate each other… And it leads to rivalries becoming rarer today in the big league.

