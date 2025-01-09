“It’s terrible” Tuukka Rask, regarding the rivalry between the Canadiens and the Bruins today.Marc-Olivier Cook
The two clubs hated each other… And the matches between the Montreal team and the Boston team were ALWAYS entertaining.
Brendan Gallagher is the last player in Montreal who has really experienced the rivalry between the two clubs, and even though he tries to annoy the opponent when the Canadiens play against the Bruins, there isn’t as much commitment from both clubs.
Times have changed, and Tuukka Rask (who was a guest on Chris Nilan’s podcast) describes the Montreal vs Boston rivalry as “terrible”.
He was present at the Bruins’ centennial game (against the CH)… And he said that the match could have been presented against the Kraken, and it would have felt the same.
Former #NHLBruins goalie Tuukka Rask on the Bruins and #GoHabsGo rivalry…
«They had the centennial game here a few weeks ago… if that game was 10 years ago, the whole town, both cities would have been crazy about it but it wasn’t the same feeling… might as well play… pic.twitter.com/hjQ38vDFHX
— The Sick Podcast – Raw Knuckles with Chris Nilan (@sickpodknuckles) January 9, 2025
It’s more interesting in the eyes of some because we really see the players showcase their skills, but at the same time, a good physical match… That’s always enjoyable too.
This means that players have less time to hate each other… And it leads to rivalries becoming rarer today in the big league.
In Brief
– It’s crazy, though.
Patrik Laine has only needed 13 games to set up his office. https://t.co/7O6i0fQv8z
— Sean Farrell 27 (@seanfarrell27) January 9, 2025
– True pillars on the blue line.
Highest toi/game in a season in the 2020s:
26:32 — Zach Werenski (this season)
26:23 — Drew Doughty (20/21)
26:23 — Cale Makar (22/23)
26:17 — Thomas Chabot (20/21)
26:14 — Drew Doughty (22/23)
Werenski’s doing this while on pace for over 90 points. pic.twitter.com/iSKsM6PLhq
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 9, 2025
– Indeed.
The club doesn’t need a Cavan Biggio 2.0. https://t.co/rfCd5vOU8v
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 9, 2025
– Logical.
Real Madrid will defend its title against Barçahttps://t.co/FdjajCQllm
— RDS (@RDSca) January 9, 2025