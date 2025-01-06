Hockey in Arizona: a committee is established to bring a team back to the desert

In the past year, the saga of the Arizona Coyotes has finally come to a conclusion. After years of being the laughingstock of the league, the team has moved to Utah.

To be precise, it was all the assets that were sent to Utah, while the Coyotes became an inactive franchise. But in practical terms, it’s the principle of a move.

It is obviously a shame for the community in Arizona, which has seen numerous owners mismanage the organization terribly. After all, the team played in an NCAA arena with 5,000 seats; it lacked seriousness, and one can understand why some fans have disengaged.

That said, we know that the NHL would eventually like to return to Arizona (with new owners)… and it feels like some activities are picking up in that direction in the desert.

The NHL would like to go back to that market one day, under a different owner and obviously with the arena situation once and for all settled. So, still lots of questions marks.

But going back to Arizona is something the NHL would likely do under right circumstances. https://t.co/jZH5Q0jaq4 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 6, 2025

Indeed, as reported by Craig Morgan (who is well-connected in Arizona), a committee has been set up by elected officials in Arizona. The goal of this committee: to bring an NHL team back to Arizona.The big question, of course, will be regarding the arena. We know that this was what sank the Coyotes, and a new arena (worthy of the NHL this time) will be needed to host a Bettman circuit team.

But clearly, the efforts seem serious. Morgan notes that Gary Bettman met with the committee before Christmas, and Tom Galvin, who is the foundation of this committee, states that there have already been “several meetings”.

Political and business leaders in Arizona are taking steps to bring the NHL back to the Valley pic.twitter.com/xeAYihJxQX — PHNX Hockey (@PHNX_Hockey) January 6, 2025

He adds that Bettman is eager to work with the committee.It will be necessary to find a serious group of owners for such a project to move forward. But clearly, in Arizona, there seems to be a serious commitment in our preliminary efforts. With Atlanta also in the running to regain a team , one could almost imagine an expansion to bring back two teams that disappeared in the last 15 years, namely the Thrashers and the Coyotes.

And meanwhile, in Quebec…

Between 545,000 and 690,000 people (average per minute) watched each of the games of the @CanadiensMTL on @RDSca between December 23 and January 3 inclusively.

Junior World in Trois-Rivières: anything is possible, believes Luc Tardif https://t.co/fLgpudFpil — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) January 6, 2025

Jake McCabe sidelined.