Hockey in Arizona: a committee is established to bring a team back to the desert

Hockey in Arizona: a committee is established to bring a team back to the desertFélix Forget
To be precise, it was all the assets that were sent to Utah, while the Coyotes became an inactive franchise. But in practical terms, it’s the principle of a move.
That said, we know that the NHL would eventually like to return to Arizona (with new owners)… and it feels like some activities are picking up in that direction in the desert.
The NHL would like to go back to that market one day, under a different owner and obviously with the arena situation once and for all settled. So, still lots of questions marks.
But going back to Arizona is something the NHL would likely do under right circumstances. https://t.co/jZH5Q0jaq4
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 6, 2025
But clearly, the efforts seem serious. Morgan notes that Gary Bettman met with the committee before Christmas, and Tom Galvin, who is the foundation of this committee, states that there have already been “several meetings”.
Political and business leaders in Arizona are taking steps to bring the NHL back to the Valley pic.twitter.com/xeAYihJxQX
— PHNX Hockey (@PHNX_Hockey) January 6, 2025
And meanwhile, in Quebec…
In Brief
– Quite so!
Between 545,000 and 690,000 people (average per minute) watched each of the games of the @CanadiensMTL on @RDSca between December 23 and January 3 inclusively.
Only one game was broadcast on @TVASports during this period: 520,000 on Saturday against…
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 6, 2025
– Grant McCagg is not too worried about Juraj Slafkovský.
Anyone doubting Juraj Slafkovsky should listen to this #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @grantmccagg @GaumondShayne pic.twitter.com/lG0WEs04z6
— The Sick Podcast – Recrutes Draftcast (@sickpodnhldraft) January 6, 2025
– A WJC in Trois-Rivières?
Junior World in Trois-Rivières: anything is possible, believes Luc Tardif https://t.co/fLgpudFpil
— Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) January 6, 2025
– I like it.
Is this the best tradition in hockey??
(via: @usahockey) pic.twitter.com/mtZfyf7pq6
— BarDown (@BarDown) January 6, 2025
– Jake McCabe sidelined. Yesterday’s images were concerning.
Maple Leafs D Jake McCabe has been placed on IR (retroactive to January 5).
D Marshall Rifai has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL).
— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 6, 2025