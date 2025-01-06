Cayden Primeau would be on the transaction market.

The 2024-25 season for Cayden Primeau has been quite tough so far. The goalie, who started the year as the #2 in Montreal, has not delivered the goods in his role.Today, he is in Laval, as he was not claimed on waivers.

All of this means that his future with the Canadiens organization is, at best, quite unclear. Samuel Montembeault is the club’s #1, and Jakub Dobes is changing the game. We’ll come back to Dobes.

In short, this suddenly means Primeau is no longer an essential piece for the Canadiens… and according to Bruce Garrioch (Ottawa Citizen), the Canadiens goalie is currently on the trade market.

According to Garrioch, Primeau is one of the few goalies on the market right now. In fact, John Gibson and James Reimer are two other names that are available for trade, and Ville Husso could also be… but that’s about it.

Teams know how important depth in net is, so it’s rare to want to trade goalies who can hold their own in the NHL.

In Primeau’s case, however, the fact that he wasn’t claimed on waivers 10 days ago suggests there’s not exactly a bidding war for his services. On the other hand, if he is on the market, it likely means that the Canadiens have pretty much thrown in the towel on him.

It’s worth noting that less than a year ago, the club traded Jake Allen because they had confidence in Montembeault and Primeau. Less than a year later, the latter is no longer in the organization’s good graces. Things change quickly in the NHL.

And clearly, what isn’t helping Primeau’s case is the fact that Jakub Dobes is playing excellent hockey. Earlier this morning on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman confirmed that the Canadiens have wanted to give Dobes a chance for some time… and right now, the kid is playing more like a guy who wants the #1 spot in the NHL than a guy who intends to return to Laval anytime soon.

I’m not ready to say he’s going to push Montembeault soon… but at least it means that for once this season, the Canadiens have a #2 they can trust.

We’ll see what lies ahead for Primeau, but in the short term, he may be looking to rebuild his confidence in Laval… with the aim of enticing another team to trade for his services.

Could the Senators, who are missing Linus Ullmark, hit the panic button? Or might another team be tempted if another goalie goes down? The next few weeks could be quite interesting.

– There are no passengers in Montreal right now, claims Alexandre Carrier.

