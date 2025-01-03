Matvei Michkov: “John Tortorella is the coach, he knows what’s best.”

The rookie season of Matvei Michkov in Philadelphia is going quite well overall. The forward has collected 29 points in 37 games so far, and despite a more challenging stretch recently (he has only two points in his last 10 games), his talent remains undeniable.

He has, by himself, energized the Flyers’ offense for much of the season. For a rookie, that’s impressive.

That said, there are still a few aspects that have been more difficult. His relationship with John Tortorella, for example, has sparked conversation… and it feels as though it’s not always on solid ground.

In an interview with Daria Tuboltseva (Responsible Gambler), Michkov talked a bit about a game where Tortorella benched him for the third period… and it sounded like someone who was just there to avoid punishment:

[John Tortorella] is the coach, he knows what’s best. – Matvei Michkov

Michkov vs. Bedard, Tortorella’s advice, and the Calder race. Matvei Michkov shares his thoughts on his first NHL season. Read now! via @DariaTuboltseva https://t.co/ITDUl8PwGU — RG (@TheRGMedia) January 3, 2025

He then added that Tortorella gave him advice afterwards and that he appreciates his coach’s honesty, an important quality for him.

He gives me advice on how to play and what not to do. – Matvei Michkov

That said, even if Michkov insists that there is no problem between him and his coach, it still feels as if Tortorella is trying to break down something in his player. It is evident that there are habits of Michkov on the ice that Tortorella wants to change:Of course, the young Russian did not elaborate on that subject, but it clearly shows that Tortorella is challenging him on certain things. Will this ongoing challenge further strain the relationship between the two?We may see it unfold in the coming weeks or months.

