Matvei Michkov: “John Tortorella is the coach, he knows what’s best.”Félix Forget
He has, by himself, energized the Flyers’ offense for much of the season. For a rookie, that’s impressive.
That said, there are still a few aspects that have been more difficult. His relationship with John Tortorella, for example, has sparked conversation… and it feels as though it’s not always on solid ground.
In an interview with Daria Tuboltseva (Responsible Gambler), Michkov talked a bit about a game where Tortorella benched him for the third period… and it sounded like someone who was just there to avoid punishment:
[John Tortorella] is the coach, he knows what’s best. – Matvei Michkov
Michkov vs. Bedard, Tortorella’s advice, and the Calder race. Matvei Michkov shares his thoughts on his first NHL season. Read now!
via @DariaTuboltseva https://t.co/ITDUl8PwGU
— RG (@TheRGMedia) January 3, 2025
He then added that Tortorella gave him advice afterwards and that he appreciates his coach’s honesty, an important quality for him.
He gives me advice on how to play and what not to do. – Matvei Michkov
