10 facts about Patrik Laine and his fiancée Jordan Leigh

Who is Habs newcomer Patrik Laine? The 26-year-old, who has the aura and talent of a superstar, has come a long way despite his young age and has overcome many obstacles. A look at the Finnish winger and his fiancée, Jordan Leigh!
Draft
Patrik Laine is drafted by the Jets into the NHL in 2016 and expectations are high. He is compared to talents like Ovechkin and Matthews. In fact, he was drafted 2nd overall, just behind the latter.
36 and 44 goals
He recorded 36- and 44-goal seasons with the Jets, but things quickly turned sour.
Pierre-Luc Dubois
In 2021, nothing goes right for the young player and he’s traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois.
NHL player assistance program
In early 2024, Patrik Laine announces his entry into the NHL’s Player Assistance Program, which has helped the likes of Carey Price and Jonathan Drouin.
Jordan Leigh
Patrik Laine has a bright future ahead of him for many reasons. Meeting his lover, model and mental health counselor Jordan Leigh, is one of them.
A cute couple
The two seem to have been perfectly happy since their very first moments together, and they never leave each other’s side!
Mental health
Then, on the heels of his return to the NHL after receiving the go-ahead from the league’s doctors, after months in the player assistance program, Laine announces, in partnership with his wife, the launch of a mental health initiative, From Us To You, to help others who have gone through similar events as the Finnish player to share and find the help they need.
Engaged!
In early August 2024, Jordan and Patrik announce their engagement!
The trade
Then, on August 19, it came as a surprise when Patrik Laine was traded to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Jordan Harris. The young man, who has come a long way at just 26 years of age, says he’s very excited to be joining the Habs.
Another love story begins
Another love affair begins, this time with the fans! Already prolific, the natural scorer has quickly become a crowd favorite. Will the Habs keep him for the long haul?