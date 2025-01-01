Dave Cameron is lost at the helm of Team Canada Junior.

Canada delivered an embarrassing performance last night against the United States while playing for the top position in its group.

Once again, it was indiscipline that sank Canada as the team was penalized for a total of 22 minutes, which is more than a full period.

As a result, the Americans scored three times on the power play to win the game.

When questioned about his team’s indiscipline in the press conference after the game, head coach Dave Cameron seemed at a loss for answers.

“I can’t do anything (about the indiscipline). I can’t do anything. They know it. I can’t start benching everyone who gets a penalty” – Dave Cameron

“They have to decide, it’s an individual thing.” Canada’s #WorldJuniors HC Dave Cameron on how he will address the discipline issue: pic.twitter.com/YAY4WmAcAM — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 1, 2025

His comments really leave me perplexed. Firstly, Cameron is supposedly in charge of the ship. He is the one who should bear the team’s successes on his shoulders and make sure to honor the rich history of the Canadian junior program. Not only is he not doing that, but he is also placing the blame on his players.

Then, he says he can’t bench the undisciplined players. He has a lineup with an extra defenseman and forward. Yes, he can sit his undisciplined players for a few shifts.

Yesterday, it was Easton Cowan, Sam Dickinson, and Luca Pinelli who took stupid penalties. They could have taken a step back, especially since they weren’t having a great game.

One thing is certain, seeing a coach so down after a performance like that does not inspire confidence for the future.

Moreover, Cowan, a prospect for the Maple Leafs, is getting heavily criticized on social media for his defensive missteps and unnecessary penalties. He is not delivering but still plays on the first line.

There was a discussion about this today.

