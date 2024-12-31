Here are the five players from the CH who impressed the most in 2024.

In 2024, the Canadiens had a rather difficult year on the ice. The team’s record (32-37-14) is not particularly dominant, and the club was never close to making the playoffs.

That said, it would be wrong to say that 2024 was a completely wasted year for the club. Five players particularly impressed this season, and they deserve to be recognized for their efforts.Here are the five players on the team who impressed the most in 2024:

Juraj Slafkovský

A year ago, there were serious doubts about Juraj Slafkovský’s development. There was uncertainty about whether the first overall pick in 2022 would eventually become the player the Canadiens thought he could be.

The smile of Juraj Slafkovsky after that goal! pic.twitter.com/uCP2lGGJte — TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 22, 2024

Lane Hutson

LANE HUTSON’S FIRST NHL GOAL LANE HUTSON’S FIRST NHL GOAL#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/nlqVmRDDw0 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 15, 2024

Samuel Montembeault

However, at the turn of the year, there was a breakthrough for Slaf. He suddenly seemed to gain confidence, and his chemistry with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield was evident on the ice.He earned a huge eight-year contract, and even though his 2024-25 season has been a bit disappointing so far, we saw this past year that a confident Slaf can change the game in Montreal.Statistics in 2024: 80 games, 20 goals, 58 pointsSince being drafted in 2022, Lane Hutson has been a source of excitement for fans in Montreal. After dominating the NCAA for two years, Hutson made the jump to the NHL this year.And while some wondered if the kid would need a bit of time to find his footing in the NHL, that was certainly not the case: right from his arrival, he showed he was up to the task.He plays like a guy who can aspire to be among the elite offensive defensemen in the NHL for many years.Statistics in 2024 (NHL): 39 games, 2 goals, 28 pointsBy trading Jake Allen, the Canadiens clearly demonstrated that the plan in 2024 would be to see if Samuel Montembeault has what it takes to be a #1 goalie in the NHL.After being a success story since his arrival, Montembeault stepped up in his new role, even earning a spot on the Canadian team for the Four Nations Faceoff.

He’s even capable of showing some flair in front of his net, and until a young player takes his place, Monty is right where he belongs as the #1 on a rebuilding team.

Samuel Montembeault is on one. pic.twitter.com/uokeeRQKAx — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) December 4, 2024

Jake Evans

Short-handed goal for Montreal! Scored by Jake Evans with 02:41 remaining in the 2nd period. Florida: 0

Montreal: 3#MTLvsFLA #TimeToHunt #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/iW6ZKeJrZT — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) December 28, 2024

Brendan Gallagher

Statistics in 2024: 55 games, record of 23-24-8, goals against average of 3.06, save percentage of 0.902Jake Evans has been grinding as a supporting player in Montreal for a few years now. The center, who rarely makes headlines, has however stepped up his game in 2024.Set to become a free agent at the end of the current season, he has found his scoring touch, while also becoming a real asset for the Canadiens on the penalty kill.He is well-positioned to command a hefty paycheck this summer, whether it be in Montreal or elsewhere.Statistics in 2024: 83 games, 15 goals, 40 pointsIt has been a struggle for Brendan Gallagher these past few years in Montreal. The veteran, who has mileage on his body, has greatly slowed down since his peak years.However, over the past year, we have seen Gallagher return to being a quality supporting player in Montreal, proving he can still be effective in a reduced role.

He may not be playing up to his annual salary of $6.5 million… but he has been able to redefine himself.

Conclusion

Statistics in 2024: 78 games, 21 goals, 36 pointsOf course, players like Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield have also been solid, but in their case, this is what we expect from them. They are the two highest-paid players on the team offensively (excluding Patrik Laine), and we expect to see both of them elevate the team.

Laine could also have been considered, but let’s wait and see if he can maintain his pace a bit longer. After all, he has only played one month.