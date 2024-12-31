Here are the five players from the CH who impressed the most in 2024.Félix Forget
In 2024, the Canadiens had a rather difficult year on the ice. The team’s record (32-37-14) is not particularly dominant, and the club was never close to making the playoffs.
Juraj Slafkovský
A year ago, there were serious doubts about Juraj Slafkovský’s development. There was uncertainty about whether the first overall pick in 2022 would eventually become the player the Canadiens thought he could be.
The smile of Juraj Slafkovsky after that goal! pic.twitter.com/uCP2lGGJte
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 22, 2024
LANE HUTSON’S FIRST NHL GOAL
LANE HUTSON’S FIRST NHL GOAL#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/nlqVmRDDw0
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 15, 2024
He’s even capable of showing some flair in front of his net, and until a young player takes his place, Monty is right where he belongs as the #1 on a rebuilding team.
Samuel Montembeault is on one. pic.twitter.com/uokeeRQKAx
— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) December 4, 2024
Short-handed goal for Montreal!
Scored by Jake Evans with 02:41 remaining in the 2nd period.
Florida: 0
Montreal: 3#MTLvsFLA #TimeToHunt #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/iW6ZKeJrZT
— NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) December 28, 2024
He may not be playing up to his annual salary of $6.5 million… but he has been able to redefine himself.
Brendan Gallagher with a BLAST
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/nrUBPKaKBq
— NHL (@NHL) December 22, 2024
Conclusion
Laine could also have been considered, but let’s wait and see if he can maintain his pace a bit longer. After all, he has only played one month.