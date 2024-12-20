Top-5: “The Senators will make the playoffs because of Linus Ullmark”Raphael Simard
Thursday’s slate concluded with Cale Makar reaching 40 points and Mackenzie Blackwood beating his former team as the @Avalanche earned their 11th straight win against the Sharks.#NHLStats: https://t.co/TXioO0Eexs pic.twitter.com/NYoXHVGcmu
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 20, 2024
1. Top-5: “The Senators will make the playoffs because of Linus Ullmark”
Linus Ullmark’s last seven starts:
-7-0-0
-.967 SV%
-0.99 GAA
-2 shutouts
-1 assist pic.twitter.com/s4qQH76T4R
— NHL (@NHL) December 20, 2024
How about this pass from Linus Ullmark on the OT winner!? pic.twitter.com/2zBPnlSk2M
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 20, 2024
BRYAN RUST WINS IT IN OT AND STUNS THE PREDS FAITHFUL pic.twitter.com/E34BUoPTsL
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 20, 2024
Sidney Crosby ends his goal drought and then gives it to Michael McCarron, who laid a hit on him earlier pic.twitter.com/ZcxRUZkp7v
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 20, 2024
Sidney Crosby thanked a reporter for asking about his slump, saying that’s usually what snaps him out of it
(via @PensInsideScoop) pic.twitter.com/tbd2Ik2jn9
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 19, 2024
Elvis Merzlikins’ 41 stops leads the @BlueJacketsNHL to victory! pic.twitter.com/LNomHMONE1
— NHL (@NHL) December 20, 2024
ELVIS MERZLIKINS GRAND LARCENY pic.twitter.com/bCZ8Y0t8J1
— NHL (@NHL) December 20, 2024
He did it AGAIN https://t.co/3itjHCt7ow pic.twitter.com/m6c3THv3dO
— NHL (@NHL) December 20, 2024
Another unbelievable stop from Merzlikins! pic.twitter.com/nL5bsvrGUI
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 20, 2024
4. A Broken Nose Doesn’t Stop Zach Hyman
So electric https://t.co/yIgOfftjyY pic.twitter.com/NvQnlynEsK
— NHL (@NHL) December 20, 2024
MCJESUS WANTS MORE HOCKEY pic.twitter.com/IA1UqIv1Ku
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 20, 2024
Clearly, a broken nose doesn’t slow him down, as he found the back of the net again yesterday.
Clapper to the face won’t stop Hyman pic.twitter.com/tTfJvX7Zs0
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 20, 2024
Mackenzie Blackwood’s back at the Shark Tank pic.twitter.com/e5VMUHrKlV
— NHL (@NHL) December 20, 2024
Kiviranta puts the Avalanche ahead late! pic.twitter.com/j4IQLaETbt
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 20, 2024
18 years old and pulling off moves like this in the NHL…
Macklin Celebrini is special. pic.twitter.com/TDuMXpNjYo
— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 20, 2024
Overtime
– Wow.
This Sidney Crosby fake slap-shot assist is NASTY pic.twitter.com/MJ6ca2cBs2
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 20, 2024
– Very true.
“Oh jeez, got a face for radio right there”
Brady Tkachuk after seeing his face. pic.twitter.com/LO3UvHeOAb
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 20, 2024
– Congratulations.
First NHL goal for Nolan Allan. pic.twitter.com/uYaZLITxhV
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 20, 2024
– A nice setup for Ryan O’Reilly.
5⃣0⃣0⃣ apples for ROR pic.twitter.com/EoSTaV1AKH
— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 20, 2024
– Rust and Crosby lead the charge.
– Seven games on the schedule tonight.