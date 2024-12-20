Skip to content
 Raphael Simard
Top-5: “The Senators will make the playoffs because of Linus Ullmark”
Last night, there were nine games on the schedule.

For a rare Thursday night, the Canadiens were not in action.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Top-5: “The Senators will make the playoffs because of Linus Ullmark”

Having a good goalie makes a difference.

The Senators are learning this, as Linus Ullmark is on fire. In his last seven games, he has not lost a game, an efficiency rating of .967, a goals-against average of 0.99, and an assist.

His assist was recorded on the winning goal by Brady Tkachuk last night.

Ottawa won 3-2 in overtime.

The captain of the Senators not only scored the winning goal, but lost a tooth and received nine stitches.

Big night at the office.

Martin Biron believes Ottawa will make the playoffs because of Ullmark. The Ottawa team is currently in the playoffs.

2. Sidney Crosby finally scores

The team just behind the Senators and not in the playoffs is the Pittsburgh Penguins.

They are on a good streak and are just one point away from the playoffs. Yesterday, Pittsburgh won in overtime against the Predators 5-4.

It was a four-point night for Sidney Crosby, who ended a 10-game drought without scoring.

His first goal since November 23.

Before the game, a reporter had even asked him a question about this ugly drought.

The captain of the Penguins knew at that moment that he was going to score.

3. Elvis Night in Columbus

In Columbus, the Blue Jackets surprised the Devils with a 4-2 victory.

The hero of the match: Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 41 shots.

Three of his 41 saves were spectacular.

Here they are:

He was flawless throughout the game.

Sean Monahan took care of the offense. He scored two goals and had one assist.

4. A Broken Nose Doesn’t Stop Zach Hyman

In Edmonton, we had a very good game.

Despite the Bruins leading 2-0, the Oilers came back and won in overtime.

It was Mattias Ekholm who scored the winning goal.

On the net, Leon Draisaitl recorded his 900th career point.

A little earlier, Connor McDavid sent everyone to overtime.

In a recent game for the Oilers, Zach Hyman was hit in the face by a slap shot from Evan Bouchard.

Clearly, a broken nose doesn’t slow him down, as he found the back of the net again yesterday.

5. Mackenzie Blackwood Beats His Former Team

Traded a few days ago to the Avalanche, Mackenzie Blackwood faced the Sharks, his former team, for the first time.

The Colorado team and Blackwood won 4-2.

32 saves on 34 shots for the goalie.

With a little less than seven minutes left in the game, while it was tied, the visitors scored the winning goal.

Joel Kiviranta scored his seventh goal of the season.

And in a losing cause, Macklin Celebrini continued to impress.


(Credit: NHL.com)

– Seven games on the schedule tonight.

(Credit: Google)

