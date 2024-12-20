Pierre McGuire wanted Alexandre Carrier when he was in Ottawa.

Every time a player is traded, one might wonder why their former team let them go. It’s legitimate to ask, after all.

In the case of Alexandre Carrier, it’s becoming clearer that in Nashville, amidst the Preds’ challenging start to the season, something had to change.

And the $3.75 million per year for the Quebecer (which is not a concern for the Canadiens’ salary cap) is clearly part of the answer. Jim Biringer (Responsible Gambler) has pointed this out.

The Predators are clearing cap space for something.

We don’t know yet what or when, but Barry Trotz, who insists his team is not in a rebuild, wants to shake things up in Tennessee.

I’m looking forward to seeing that.

What’s next for the Predators? Despite disappointment, Barry Trotz says: ‘We’re not selling off’

There is no rebuild coming. The Preds will be aggressive next summer trying to add and want to bounce back next season. My latest for ⁦@TheAthletic⁩ https://t.co/FBRCogRUrZ — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 19, 2024

This all explains Carrier’s presence in Montreal. The Canadiens took advantage of a situation in Nashville—both on the ice and in terms of salary cap—to add a good piece moving forward.

On that note, Pierre McGuire has been very complimentary of Carrier in an episode of his podcast: The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test.

Pierre McGuire is a big fan of new #GoHabsGo defensemen Alex Carrier and even tried to get him when he was working with Ottawa «He’s an elite puck moving defensemen… he can play in your top 4»#thesickpodcast@MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/57k2XVUamG — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) December 19, 2024

In short, the Canadiens (who do not want to sink) have acquired, according to McGuire, a defender with elite skills to move the puck. He sees him as a top-4 player.McGuire even mentioned that during his time with the Ottawa Senators (i.e., in 2021-2022), he attempted to convince his bosses to pursue Alexandre Carrier.He was then in player development, and Carrier, in 2021-2022, played his first full season in the National Hockey League.

But now, here’s the defender in an environment where he can thrive. He will get playing time, and if he performs up to his talent, Martin St-Louis will give him plenty of ice time.

My story on the Canadiens not looking at Alexandre Carrier as a «short-term fix» after acquiring the 28-year-old defenceman from the Nashville Predators on Wednesday in exchange for Justin Barron #Habs #HabsIO: https://t.co/1mFK2YT6aQ — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) December 20, 2024

