Top-2: Rangers booed by their own fans

Top-2: Rangers booed by their own fansRaphael Simard
All three games Monday were decided by a one-goal margin.
However, they lost 2-1. First win for the Hawks’ new pilot.
first NHL win first win for a Swedish-born NHL Head Coach
First, he picked up an assist on the game’s first goal.
Tyler Bertuzzi breaks the ice for the Blackhawks off a slick feed from Taylor Hall!
Beauty sauce from Connor Bedard and the ugly finish from Taylor Hall
Blackhawks re-take the lead
The hosts were even booed by their fans at the end of the game…
Tough night at MSG
Sabres fall to 0-4-3 in their last 7.
Yet Lindy Ruff’s club took an early lead.
Zach Benson opens the scoring less than two minutes into the game!
Two goals 41 seconds apart and the Detroit Red Wings take the lead!
But… the hosts still let a lead slip and lost by a score of 6-5 in the shootout.
Jason Zucker flies in for his second of the game!
Overtime
– A first game he won’t soon forget.
Red Wings Sebastian Cossa
First goalie in history to win his NHL debut via shootout in a relief effort
– Zucker leads the charge.
– 22 teams in action tonight.