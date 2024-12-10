Top-2: Rangers booed by their own fans

Skip to content
Last night in the NHL, there were only three games, including the Canadiens.

Montreal won in a shootout against the Ducks.

Here are the results and highlights of the other two duels:

1. Rangers booed by theirown fans

Things have been going badly in New York for some time now.

Fortunately, the Rangers were facing the Blackhawks, one of the worst teams in the NHL, and could give themselves some energy.

However, they lost 2-1. First win for the Hawks’ new pilot.

Two points from Taylor Hall in the win.

First, he picked up an assist on the game’s first goal.

And in the second period, he scored the winning goal.

Since Chris Drury revealed publicly that he was ready to trade his big pieces, his team is 2-6-0.

The hosts were even booed by their fans at the end of the game…

What to do in New York

2. Sabres winless in their last seven games

Another team in trouble is the Buffalo Sabres.

Like the Rangers, they too lost yesterday: 6-5. Buffalo is winless in its last seven games.

Yet Lindy Ruff’s club took an early lead.

But Detroit needed just 41 seconds to take the lead.

Midway through the second period, Jason Zucker scored his second goal of the game to give his team a two-goal lead.

But… the hosts still let a lead slip and lost by a score of 6-5 in the shootout.

What a heartbreaking defeat!


