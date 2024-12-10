Top-2: Rangers booed by their own fans

All three games Monday were decided by a one-goal margin. Did your team manage to squeak out a win?#NHLStats: https://t.co/T12R6WQPif pic.twitter.com/e4QbhPpfpO – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 10, 2024

1. Rangers booed by their

own fans

Last night in the NHL, there were only three games, including the Canadiens.Here are the results and highlights of the other two duels:Things have been going badly in New York for some time now.Fortunately, the Rangers were facing the Blackhawks, one of the worst teams in the NHL, and could give themselves some energy.

However, they lost 2-1. First win for the Hawks’ new pilot.

first NHL win first win for a Swedish-born NHL Head Coach pic.twitter.com/uTlPJXN1Jx – Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 10, 2024

Two points from Taylor Hall in the win.

First, he picked up an assist on the game’s first goal.

Tyler Bertuzzi breaks the ice for the @NHLBlackhawks off a slick feed from Taylor Hall! pic.twitter.com/ya7B1E1Wa2 – NHL (@NHL) December 10, 2024

Beauty sauce from Connor Bedard and the ugly finish from Taylor Hall Blackhawks re-take the lead pic.twitter.com/blbRkcFb30 – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 10, 2024

And in the second period, he scored the winning goal.Since Chris Drury revealed publicly that he was ready to trade his big pieces, his team is 2-6-0.

The hosts were even booed by their fans at the end of the game…

2. Sabres winless in their last seven games

Sabres fall to 0-4-3 in their last 7. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) December 10, 2024

What to do in New YorkAnother team in trouble is the Buffalo Sabres.Like the Rangers, they too lost yesterday: 6-5. Buffalo is winless in its last seven games.

Yet Lindy Ruff’s club took an early lead.

Zach Benson opens the scoring less than two minutes into the game! pic.twitter.com/TcKBsWD3bW – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 10, 2024

Two goals 41 seconds apart and the @DetroitRedWings take the lead! pic.twitter.com/JzL3M4lttW – NHL (@NHL) December 10, 2024

But Detroit needed just 41 seconds to take the lead.Midway through the second period, Jason Zucker scored his second goal of the game to give his team a two-goal lead.

But… the hosts still let a lead slip and lost by a score of 6-5 in the shootout.

Overtime

What a heartbreaking defeat!

– A first game he won’t soon forget.

Red Wings Sebastian Cossa First goalie in history to win his NHL debut via shootout in a relief effort – Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 10, 2024

– Zucker leads the charge.

– 22 teams in action tonight.