Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Top-5: Matvei Michkov signs an autograph after being ejected from the match

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Top-5: Matvei Michkov signs an autograph after being ejected from the match
Credit: There were seven games on Sunday in the NHL. What happened? Let’s find out together: Sunday’s seven-game slate had six clubs earn road wins, with the @DallasStars being the lone team to claim victory on home ice.#NHLStats: https://t.co/8L5ogRZ9nG pic.twitter.com/xvfDWKu5Aw – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 9, 2024 1: Matvei Michkov signs an autograph after being […]
There were seven games on Sunday in the NHL.

What happened?

Let’s find out together:

1: Matvei Michkov signs an autograph after being ejected from the game

Has anyone ever told you that Matvei Michkov is a good hockey player?

We saw it again last night, when André Tourigny’s team visited Philadelphia.

Michkov picked up an assist during the game and became the first rookie to total at least 25 points this season:

Michkov’s efforts weren’t enough, as the Flyers lost the game 4-2.

But here’s what caught the eye at the end of the game: after a little scrum with about twenty seconds left on the clock, Michkov was taken out of the game… And he decided to sign an autograph on his way to the locker room.

It made for a funny moment:

2: Kent Johnson is on fire

You can see why Kent Johnson was selected with the 5th pick in the 2021 draft.

The Blue Jackets player is blossoming and quickly becoming an important part of the Columbus line-up.

He demonstrated his talent by scoring two goals in 2 minutes and 27 seconds against the Jets:

Johnson’s two goals gave the Jackets a 4-1 victory.

It’s a big win because we know that the Jets have been excellent since the start of the campaign.

But things are going well in Columbus: the Blue Jackets have a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games.

That’s not bad.

3: A shutout for the Avalanche’s new goalie

Scott Wedgewood was making his second start since the trade that sent him to Colorado.

And he took the opportunity to show his new teammates that he has what it takes to help the team.

He stopped all 25 shots he faced against the Devils’ big attack to record the shutout (4-0):

It’s got to feel good because in Colorado, even though the team is super talented on paper, there’s a big problem in front of the net.

It remains to be seen whether Wedgewood will be able to keep the momentum going… And if he does, the Avalanche will be a club to watch for a long time to come.

4: Kraken comeback

The Rangers and the Kraken had quite a duel at Madison Square Garden.

The Kraken trailed 3-1 at one point, but the Seattle outfit scored five unanswered goals to silence the New York crowd.

Three of those goals came in the second period, and the last one was scored by Oliver Bjorkstrand :

The Kraken’s fifth unanswered goal was scored by none other than Shane Wright.

Things have been going well for him lately, as he’s hit the target six times in his last eight games.

In the end, the Kraken won 7-5 against the Rangers. Another defeat for the Blue Shirts…

5: Brayden Point is too strong

For the past two games, Brayden Point has been dominant.

He took advantage of his club’s visit to Vancouver last night to finish with four points (two goals and two assists), and was the offensive catalyst in his team’s 4-2 win over the Canucks.

It’s the second game in a row that he’s scored four points. And that puts him in good company:

Brayden Point is really establishing himself as one of the best players in the league.

It’s crazy when you think about it, but Point is a 3rd-round draft pick (2014)…


Extension

– Well done.

– Oh, no.

– Oops.

– What a shot.

– 500 points for Palmieri.

– Top scorers of the night :

(Credit: QuantHockey screenshot)

– Three games tonight, including the Canadiens against the Ducks :

(Credit: Google screenshot)

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content