Top-5: Matvei Michkov signs an autograph after being ejected from the match

There were seven games on Sunday in the NHL.What happened?

Let’s find out together:

Sunday’s seven-game slate had six clubs earn road wins, with the @DallasStars being the lone team to claim victory on home ice.#NHLStats: https://t.co/8L5ogRZ9nG pic.twitter.com/xvfDWKu5Aw – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 9, 2024

1: Matvei Michkov signs an autograph after being ejected from the game

Has anyone ever told you that Matvei Michkov is a good hockey player?

We saw it again last night, when André Tourigny’s team visited Philadelphia.

The Michkov/Tippett chemistry is UNREAL pic.twitter.com/ewgqZv33x7 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 9, 2024

Michkov picked up an assist during the game and became the first rookie to total at least 25 points this season:

Michkov’s efforts weren’t enough, as the Flyers lost the game 4-2.

But here’s what caught the eye at the end of the game: after a little scrum with about twenty seconds left on the clock, Michkov was taken out of the game… And he decided to sign an autograph on his way to the locker room.

After getting tossed in the last minute of the game, Matvei Michkov signed an autograph on his way to the locker room pic.twitter.com/gPZzVRCnwU – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 9, 2024

2: Kent Johnson is on fire

KENT JOHNSON!! TWO GOALS IN 2:27! pic.twitter.com/pVjVinrWOu – NHL (@NHL) December 9, 2024

It made for a funny moment:You can see why Kent Johnson was selected with the 5th pick in the 2021 draft.The Blue Jackets player is blossoming and quickly becoming an important part of the Columbus line-up.He demonstrated his talent by scoring two goals in 2 minutes and 27 seconds against the Jets:

Johnson’s two goals gave the Jackets a 4-1 victory.

It’s a big win because we know that the Jets have been excellent since the start of the campaign.

But things are going well in Columbus: the Blue Jackets have a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games.

That’s not bad.

3: A shutout for the Avalanche’s new goalie

Scott Wedgewood was making his second start since the trade that sent him to Colorado.And he took the opportunity to show his new teammates that he has what it takes to help the team.

He stopped all 25 shots he faced against the Devils’ big attack to record the shutout (4-0):

Scott Wedgewood secures his first @pepsi shutout with his new team! pic.twitter.com/PEJsleLhRb – NHL (@NHL) December 9, 2024

It’s got to feel good because in Colorado, even though the team is super talented on paper, there’s a big problem in front of the net.

It remains to be seen whether Wedgewood will be able to keep the momentum going… And if he does, the Avalanche will be a club to watch for a long time to come.

4: Kraken comeback

The Kraken rally off 3 in a row on the Rangers for the lead! pic.twitter.com/woBbJGrYhk – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 8, 2024

The Rangers and the Kraken had quite a duel at Madison Square Garden.The Kraken trailed 3-1 at one point, but the Seattle outfit scored five unanswered goals to silence the New York crowd.Three of those goals came in the second period, and the last one was scored by Oliver Bjorkstrand :

The Kraken’s fifth unanswered goal was scored by none other than Shane Wright.

Things have been going well for him lately, as he’s hit the target six times in his last eight games.

SHANE WRIGHT AGAIN The former fourth overall pick now has six goals in his last eight games! : @NHLNetwork pic.twitter.com/T1CGfgxqBl – NHL (@NHL) December 8, 2024

In the end, the Kraken won 7-5 against the Rangers. Another defeat for the Blue Shirts…

5: Brayden Point is too strong

For the past two games, Brayden Point has been dominant.

He took advantage of his club’s visit to Vancouver last night to finish with four points (two goals and two assists), and was the offensive catalyst in his team’s 4-2 win over the Canucks.

It’s the second game in a row that he’s scored four points. And that puts him in good company:

Brayden Point factored on every @TBLightning goal to record his 10th career four-point outing and tie Vincent Lecavalier as well as Martin St. Louis for third most in franchise history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/8L5ogRZ9nG pic.twitter.com/VWeiYVQ06G – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 8, 2024

Brayden Point is really establishing himself as one of the best players in the league.

It’s crazy when you think about it, but Point is a 3rd-round draft pick (2014)…

