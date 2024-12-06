Top-5: Three points for Michkov… In the same period

There were nine games in the NHL last night.

The Canadiens took advantage of the Predators’ visit to pull off a shutout in front of their fans, but there was plenty of action in all four corners of the league.

Let’s find out what happened:

Players named to #4Nations Face-Off rosters this week (or already part of them) had a hand in 31 of the 63 goals scored during Thursday’s nine-game slate, which also produced the League’s first 40-point scorers and 20-point rookie.#NHLStats: https://t.co/5kE6EfUI3m pic.twitter.com/CYolMP2VaM – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 6, 2024

1: Matvei Michkov is too good

It’s not for nothing that many were talking about Matvei Michkov as a truly talented player.

We saw it last night in the game between the Flyers and the Panthers: Michkov picked up three assists… In the second period only.

Matvei Michkov with his first career three point and seventh multi-point game of his NHL career. He has played 24 games and is 19 years old. 9 goals, 13 assists, 22 points. Mutli-point games against EDM, WSH, and now FLA.#FLAvsPHI | #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/wEiCcyxfOR – Dylan H. Robillard (@HendrixHockey_) December 6, 2024

The Flyers lost 7-5, but still :Michkov now boasts a total of 22 points (nine goals) in just 24 games this season.

He’s quickly establishing himself as an impact player for the Flyers… And he’s performing up to expectations.

2: Matthew Tkachuk is on fire

Did the Habs miss out?

Let’s stay in the same game, because we also have to talk about Matthew Tkachuk’s night.

When the American shows up and is in form, he’s capable of being the best player on the ice.

He’s capable of single-handedly changing a game, and we had a great example of that last night :

Matthew Tkachuk tonight: – 1 goal

– 5 points

– 4 powerplay points (most from a player this season)

– +2 net penalties

– 2 hits Reminding people why he’s considered a superstar. pic.twitter.com/AWRejbeoLe – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) December 6, 2024

One goal, four assists, four powerplay points, two body checks… That’s a perfect game, that.

Matthew Tkachuk is so dialed in right now pic.twitter.com/6z0o3vfitO – NHL (@NHL) December 6, 2024

3: 4 points for McDavid

We tend to forget it, but Tkachuk already has two 100+ point seasons under his belt, and he could have another if he keeps playing like this.He has nine points in his last two games:

Three points for Michkov…

Five for Tkachuk…

But let’s not forget Connor McDavid.

The Oilers’ captain took advantage of the Blue Jackets’ visit to finish off his night’s work with four points (four assists) :

Two goals for Draisaitl and four assists for McDavid! pic.twitter.com/ysowtPq84K – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 6, 2024

Zach Hyman’s performance also stood out in the Oilers’ 6-3 victory.

He got off to a slow start, but was able to find the back of the net twice last night.

Hyman now has five goals so far this season… And let’s just say he’s a far cry from last year, when he scored 54.

4: Lightning having fun at home

No matter how good Macklin Celebrini is, the Sharks are struggling this season.And yesterday, in Tampa Bay, the Lightning took full advantage to have some fun.

The club scored not one, not two, not three… but eight goals (!!!) against the Sharks’ poor defense.

8 GOALS? Yep. Seven different players with multi-point nights? Absolutely. An 8-1 win for the Bolts was a fun one. Get your ears ready for the highlights with @DaveMishkin and the HOFer Phil Esposito, as heard on @1025TheBone! pic.twitter.com/4UfWzULJUu – Lightning Audio Network (@BoltsRadio) December 6, 2024

The Lightning had a 5-0 lead after the first period:The match ended 8-1.

It must be hard to swallow for the Sharks, because these defeats always hurt. The club may be rebuilding, but losing 8-1… It’s still pretty humiliating.

5: The Sens got hot

Brayden Point (four assists) and Brandon Hagel (two goals) stood out for the Lightning.

We’re transported to the end of the Senators-Red Wings game.

Josh Norris already had a goal in the game, with just under a minute to play… And that’s when Norris stepped up to the plate, scoring his second of the game.

JOSH NORRIS DAGGER IN THE FINAL MINUTE pic.twitter.com/FOSvyEMwgS – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 6, 2024

The goal gave the Sens the win:Linus Ullmark was brilliant, stopping 19 of 20 shots.

Drake Batherson also contributed to his team’s victory with two assists.

Prolongation

When the best are the best, it helps!

– He’s really good.

Matvei Michkov collected an assist on the @NHLFlyers‘ first goal of the game and became the first rookie this season to reach the 20-point mark.#NHLStats: https://t.co/5kE6EfUI3m pic.twitter.com/jtYaONGE7r – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 6, 2024

– Nice winning goal for the Blues.

SING THE BLUES! Parayko crashes the net to deliver the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner in Calgary! pic.twitter.com/3FY7UEv9su – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 6, 2024

– The Jets won against the Sabres.

Lowry ends it for the Jets! The Winnipeg captain secures the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/brGyh5CHp9 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 6, 2024

– Still dominating.

Sam Reinhart’s 19th of the season gives the @FlaPanthers the lead! What a wild game. pic.twitter.com/n7bHB2rdRF – NHL (@NHL) December 6, 2024

– Ping!

Turn your volume up for this Robert Thomas goal. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Rrq7PPXVEM – NHL (@NHL) December 6, 2024

– Things are getting nasty in Philly.

Things are getting nasty in Philly pic.twitter.com/yjFZaMzS0a – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 6, 2024

– Top scorers of the night :

