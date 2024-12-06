Skip to content
Top-5: Three points for Michkov… In the same period

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
There were nine games in the NHL last night.

The Canadiens took advantage of the Predators’ visit to pull off a shutout in front of their fans, but there was plenty of action in all four corners of the league.

Let’s find out what happened:

1: Matvei Michkov is too good

It’s not for nothing that many were talking about Matvei Michkov as a truly talented player.

We saw it last night in the game between the Flyers and the Panthers: Michkov picked up three assists… In the second period only.

The Flyers lost 7-5, but still :

Michkov now boasts a total of 22 points (nine goals) in just 24 games this season.

He’s quickly establishing himself as an impact player for the Flyers… And he’s performing up to expectations.

Did the Habs miss out?

2: Matthew Tkachuk is on fire

Let’s stay in the same game, because we also have to talk about Matthew Tkachuk’s night.

When the American shows up and is in form, he’s capable of being the best player on the ice.

He’s capable of single-handedly changing a game, and we had a great example of that last night :

One goal, four assists, four powerplay points, two body checks… That’s a perfect game, that.

We tend to forget it, but Tkachuk already has two 100+ point seasons under his belt, and he could have another if he keeps playing like this.

He has nine points in his last two games:

3: 4 points for McDavid

Three points for Michkov…

Five for Tkachuk…

But let’s not forget Connor McDavid.

The Oilers’ captain took advantage of the Blue Jackets’ visit to finish off his night’s work with four points (four assists) :

Zach Hyman’s performance also stood out in the Oilers’ 6-3 victory.

He got off to a slow start, but was able to find the back of the net twice last night.

Hyman now has five goals so far this season… And let’s just say he’s a far cry from last year, when he scored 54.

4: Lightning having fun at home

No matter how good Macklin Celebrini is, the Sharks are struggling this season.

And yesterday, in Tampa Bay, the Lightning took full advantage to have some fun.

The club scored not one, not two, not three… but eight goals (!!!) against the Sharks’ poor defense.

The Lightning had a 5-0 lead after the first period:

The match ended 8-1.

It must be hard to swallow for the Sharks, because these defeats always hurt. The club may be rebuilding, but losing 8-1… It’s still pretty humiliating.

Brayden Point (four assists) and Brandon Hagel (two goals) stood out for the Lightning.

5: The Sens got hot

We’re transported to the end of the Senators-Red Wings game.

Josh Norris already had a goal in the game, with just under a minute to play… And that’s when Norris stepped up to the plate, scoring his second of the game.

The goal gave the Sens the win:

Linus Ullmark was brilliant, stopping 19 of 20 shots.

Drake Batherson also contributed to his team’s victory with two assists.

When the best are the best, it helps!


Prolongation

– He’s really good.

– Nice winning goal for the Blues.

– The Jets won against the Sabres.

– Still dominating.

– Ping!

– Things are getting nasty in Philly.

– Top scorers of the night :

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Six games tonight in the NHL :

(Credit: Google)

