Nick Suzuki didn’t break into Canada’s lineup at the Four Nations Tournament, says Marco D’Amico

Nick Suzuki didn’t break into Canada’s lineup at the Four Nations Tournament, says Marco D’AmicoCharles-Alexis Brisebois
Marco D’Amico reports.
Can confirm Nick Suzuki is not on Team Canada’s roster for the 4-Nations.
– Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) December 3, 2024
Obviously, the situation could change if there are injuries and Canada decides to call up the Canadiens’ captain, but for the moment, that’s not the case.
So he’ll have a few days off in February, if nothing changes.
Of course, it says a lot about the Canadiens that the club’s captain and #1 goaltender (let me assume Samuel Montembeault won’t make the Canadian team) aren’t chosen.
But that shouldn’t surprise anyone… even if #14 did win the Molson Cup in November.
Unless the U.S. decides to go with Cole Caufield, or the Finns go with Joel Armia (I don’t believe it), the Montreal Canadiens could be more than poorly represented.
The fact is, the guys aren’t good enough for the top-6, and they don’t fit the profile of a bottom-6 guy. Canada’s could be quite surprising.
Team Canada’s bottom-six is going to have a lot of people talking when the Four Nations roster is announced.
– Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) December 3, 2024
I wonder how far this will cut into Montreal fans’ interest in the tournament. I’m not talking about attendance at the Bell Centre, I’m talking about people in front of their TVs.
We’ll see in due course.
Overtime
– Interesting stuff.
Here’s the article if anyone is interested: https://t.co/ShqutCkOyN
– HFTV (@HFTVSports) December 3, 2024
– Good news.
Eric Gelinas finds himself a job https://t.co/FZ4ZexEWBC pic.twitter.com/3IrDU9dhOg
– SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) December 3, 2024
– Well done.
What a great gesture!https://t.co/bVPVeyzWS3
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 3, 2024
– Chris Drury has lost his dressing room.
Chris Drury needs to go…
Might not want to let the world know which players you want to trade like you think it would have zero effect in the room.
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) December 3, 2024