Nick Suzuki didn’t break into Canada’s lineup at the Four Nations Tournament, says Marco D’Amico

Bad news for the Canadiens.Although it was to be expected, Nick Suzuki failed to convince the Canadiens bosses that he deserved his place at the Four Nations Tournament, to be held in February at the Bell Centre and in Boston.

Marco D’Amico reports.

Can confirm Nick Suzuki is not on Team Canada’s roster for the 4-Nations. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) December 3, 2024

Obviously, the situation could change if there are injuries and Canada decides to call up the Canadiens’ captain, but for the moment, that’s not the case.

So he’ll have a few days off in February, if nothing changes.

Of course, it says a lot about the Canadiens that the club’s captain and #1 goaltender (let me assume Samuel Montembeault won’t make the Canadian team) aren’t chosen.

But that shouldn’t surprise anyone… even if #14 did win the Molson Cup in November.

Unless the U.S. decides to go with Cole Caufield, or the Finns go with Joel Armia (I don’t believe it), the Montreal Canadiens could be more than poorly represented.

The fact is, the guys aren’t good enough for the top-6, and they don’t fit the profile of a bottom-6 guy. Canada’s could be quite surprising.

Team Canada’s bottom-six is going to have a lot of people talking when the Four Nations roster is announced. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) December 3, 2024

I wonder how far this will cut into Montreal fans’ interest in the tournament. I’m not talking about attendance at the Bell Centre, I’m talking about people in front of their TVs.

We’ll see in due course.

