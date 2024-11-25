Paul Bissonnette was attacked by six men in an Arizona restaurant

Former NHL player and co-host of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast Paul Bissonnette was allegedly assaulted by six men in an Arizona restaurant on Sunday night.

Former Arizona Coyotes player, podcaster and TNT hockey analyst, Paul Bissonnette, was assaulted by six men at a Scottsdale restaurant on Sunday night, the police department said. https://t. co/p3oCMK1KKt – FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) November 25, 2024

This was reported by Jessica Johnson of FOX 10 Phoenix on Monday evening.

The events took place at a Houston’s restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, around 7:30pm on Sunday evening.

According to a Scottsdale Police representative, there was an altercation between six men and the restaurant’s management. It was then that Bissonnette allegedly tried to calm the six men and invite them to leave the premises.

Instead of responding calmly, the six men decided to physically assault Bissonnette inside and outside the restaurant, causing him injuries.The good news is that all six men were arrested by the police. However, they have not been identified by police.

The nature of Bissonnette’s injuries has not been specified, but they are not believed to be life-threatening. He was, however, taken to hospital for evaluation.

It’s pretty crazy to hear stories like this, especially when all Bissonnette wanted to do was help the restaurant employees.

Bissonnette was a tough guy in the NHL and got into plenty of fights, but faced with six men, it’s understandable that the situation was completely different.

We should therefore expect him to take a few days off from his post on TNT and the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.

Overtime

We wish Bissonnette all the best for a speedy recovery.

