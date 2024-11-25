Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Injury delays Ovechkin, but the hunt for Gretzky’s record continues

 Pierre Blais
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Injury delays Ovechkin, but the hunt for Gretzky’s record continues
Credit: Getty Images

The National Hockey League’s top scorer is now 39 years old, and time is running out if he is to overtake Wayne Gretzky as the all-time leading marksman. Alex Ovechkin is currently suffering from a nasty injury that will keep him out of action for a few weeks…

  The agony of 2023-24 continued...

Getty Images
The agony of 2023-24 continued...

The 2024-25 season got off to a slow start for Ovi. Having failed to score in his first three games, one had to wonder if he would ever be able to join Gretzky…

  The end?

Getty Images
The end?

This question dogged Ovechkin throughout the 2023-24 season, when he scored just 7 goals in his first 33 games. Including 2 in his first 12…

  'Only 31 goals'

Getty Images
'Only 31 goals'

Last year, Ovi scored 31 goals, his worst career total in a full season…

  The doubt

Getty Images
The doubt

And the 2024-25 season got off to the same start: no goals in its first three games, enough to sow doubt.

  But no, Ovi wasn't finished!

Getty Images
But no, Ovi wasn't finished!

But then Ovechkin got going: 5 goals in 6 games by the end of October.

  October and November on fire!

Getty Images
October and November on fire!

Then came November: 10 goals in 9 games! Ovi was clearly back.

  Including 5 goals in 2 games

Getty Images
Including 5 goals in 2 games

On November 17 and 18, Alex Ovechkin scored 5 goals in 2 games…

  But the injury...

Getty Images
But the injury...

…before being injured in the November 18 game against the Utah Hockey Club.

  4 to 6 weeks

Getty Images
4 to 6 weeks

The bottom line? Ovechkin is expected to be out for 4 to 6 weeks…

  The great one

Getty Images
The great one

The current state of the race shows Gretzky, still in first place, with 894 career goals…

  Ovi had the rhythm

Getty Images
Ovi had the rhythm

Whereas Ovechkin has 868. At this rate, Alex Ovechkin would have joined Gretzky somewhere next February.

  He'll join him, but when?

Getty Images
He'll join him, but when?

To be continued. Ovechkin should indeed join Gretzky, but maybe not this year!
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content