Injury delays Ovechkin, but the hunt for Gretzky’s record continues

Injury delays Ovechkin, but the hunt for Gretzky’s record continuesPierre Blais
The National Hockey League’s top scorer is now 39 years old, and time is running out if he is to overtake Wayne Gretzky as the all-time leading marksman. Alex Ovechkin is currently suffering from a nasty injury that will keep him out of action for a few weeks…
The agony of 2023-24 continued...
The 2024-25 season got off to a slow start for Ovi. Having failed to score in his first three games, one had to wonder if he would ever be able to join Gretzky…
The end?
This question dogged Ovechkin throughout the 2023-24 season, when he scored just 7 goals in his first 33 games. Including 2 in his first 12…
'Only 31 goals'
Last year, Ovi scored 31 goals, his worst career total in a full season…
The doubt
And the 2024-25 season got off to the same start: no goals in its first three games, enough to sow doubt.
But no, Ovi wasn't finished!
But then Ovechkin got going: 5 goals in 6 games by the end of October.
October and November on fire!
Then came November: 10 goals in 9 games! Ovi was clearly back.
Including 5 goals in 2 games
On November 17 and 18, Alex Ovechkin scored 5 goals in 2 games…
But the injury...
…before being injured in the November 18 game against the Utah Hockey Club.
4 to 6 weeks
The bottom line? Ovechkin is expected to be out for 4 to 6 weeks…
The great one
The current state of the race shows Gretzky, still in first place, with 894 career goals…
Ovi had the rhythm
Whereas Ovechkin has 868. At this rate, Alex Ovechkin would have joined Gretzky somewhere next February.
He'll join him, but when?
To be continued. Ovechkin should indeed join Gretzky, but maybe not this year!