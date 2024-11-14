The Edmonton Oilers tough start in 12 key points

The Edmonton Oilers tough start in 12 key pointsPierre Blais
The Edmonton Oilers are having a tough Stanley Cup Final aftermath, with a slow start to the season.
Slow start to the season
Claiming a most ordinary record, the Edmonton Oilers are gradually proving those who believe they are exhausted from their last playoff run right.
They know what it takes...
That said, the Oilers have immense potential. First of all, we know what they’re capable of: you don’t get to the NHL Finals by accident.
The two best
Then, with those many identify as the NHL’s top two players, hope never dies.
They could do more
Draisaitl and McDavid have had a decent start to the season, with about a point per game, but they’re producing below their usual capacity. Good news for the team? Their full awakening could be salutary.
Big problems up front
Behind the two super stars are two defensemen, in the team’s scoring charts. And here, the problem is triple.
Lack of productivity
First problem: the team’s 3rd and 4th scorers aren’t forwards. Second problem: they’re not particularly productive defenders.
Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard
Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard combined for about a point every two games in the first fortnight.
Darnell Nurse
Third problem: Darnell Nurse, at $9.25M per season, is not one of these two defensemen. The player with the hefty contract didn’t score in the first sequence of the season, picking up a few small assists.
Jeff Skinner
Jeff Skinner is a short-term acquisition, as the Oilers should aim for, and he’s doing well, without moving everything in his path. It might be worth signing him for another season at $3M, if he keeps up the pace.
Reinforcements?
But by the 25-26 season, reinforcements will have to be found somewhere in the NHL. There’s a serious lack of diversity in the forwards…
The goaltenders
…and some uneven performances on defense! And let’s not forget that the Stuart Skinner/Calvin Pickard duo is impressing no-one in front of the net. Both goaltenders have an efficiency rate below .900! It’ll have to pick up quickly!
Coach has free rein, but...
It’s been a year since coach Kris Knaublauch was hired to please Connor McDavid. One Stanley Cup final later, his job is certainly not in jeopardy, but his team must start looking for solutions right away, or they could miss the spring waltz. An unlikely scenario, but still…