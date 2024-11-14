Skip to content
The Edmonton Oilers tough start in 12 key points

 Pierre Blais
The Edmonton Oilers tough start in 12 key points
Credit: Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers are having a tough Stanley Cup Final aftermath, with a slow start to the season.

Claiming a most ordinary record, the Edmonton Oilers are gradually proving those who believe they are exhausted from their last playoff run right.

That said, the Oilers have immense potential. First of all, we know what they’re capable of: you don’t get to the NHL Finals by accident.

Then, with those many identify as the NHL’s top two players, hope never dies.

Draisaitl and McDavid have had a decent start to the season, with about a point per game, but they’re producing below their usual capacity. Good news for the team? Their full awakening could be salutary.

Behind the two super stars are two defensemen, in the team’s scoring charts. And here, the problem is triple.

First problem: the team’s 3rd and 4th scorers aren’t forwards. Second problem: they’re not particularly productive defenders.

Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard combined for about a point every two games in the first fortnight.

Third problem: Darnell Nurse, at $9.25M per season, is not one of these two defensemen. The player with the hefty contract didn’t score in the first sequence of the season, picking up a few small assists.

Jeff Skinner is a short-term acquisition, as the Oilers should aim for, and he’s doing well, without moving everything in his path. It might be worth signing him for another season at $3M, if he keeps up the pace.

But by the 25-26 season, reinforcements will have to be found somewhere in the NHL. There’s a serious lack of diversity in the forwards…

…and some uneven performances on defense! And let’s not forget that the Stuart Skinner/Calvin Pickard duo is impressing no-one in front of the net. Both goaltenders have an efficiency rate below .900! It’ll have to pick up quickly!

It’s been a year since coach Kris Knaublauch was hired to please Connor McDavid. One Stanley Cup final later, his job is certainly not in jeopardy, but his team must start looking for solutions right away, or they could miss the spring waltz. An unlikely scenario, but still…
