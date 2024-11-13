Michael Hage does not expect to be invited by Junior Team Canada this winter

Normally, when a Canadian prospect is drafted in the first round, he has a chance of playing for Junior Team Canada this holiday season. Especially if they’ve had a great start to the season.

Even if it’s a 19-year-old tournament, big 18-year-old players sometimes get their chance. And the way Michael Hage is playing in the NCAA, he should at least be on Team Canada’s radar.

But as he told Marco D’Amico of Responsible Gambler, he doesn’t expect Team Canada to invite him to their camp for the World Junior Championship this holiday season.

Montreal @CanadiensMTL prospect Michael Hage discusses his development at Michigan, embracing Canadiens’ culture, and his commitment to his growth-even if it means putting Hockey Canada on hold, via @mndamico Read more!https://t.co/TA6XDkcTqp – RG (@RGSafePlay) November 13, 2024

Hage wasn’t invited to the spring Team Canada camp to show off. And he doesn’t expect that to change for the next WJC camp, which starts in a few weeks’ time.

I control what I can control. My goal is to improve as a player and help my university win the national championship. And if that comes at the expense of representing my country, I accept it. – Michael Hage

He says he understands the circumstances.

I don’t know if the NCAA’s new rules on CHL player eligibility will change things in the future, but historically, Canadian NCAA players are often shunned by Team Canada.

That’s surely what’s at issue here.

IF Hage had played in the OHL at 16 and 17 (before going to university), you’d think he’d have been invited last spring by Hockey Canada. And he’d clearly be invited in a few weeks’ time.

We’ll see if Hage, who doesn’t know if he’ll make the leap to the Canadiens this year, is left out in December despite his nine points in nine NCAA games. Stay tuned.

