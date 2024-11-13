Logan Mailloux scores a (superb) overtime winner

Tonight, the Laval Rocket was in Rochester to take on the Americans. The CH’s club-school, which had won nine of its first 11 games this season, was looking to continue its strong start to the campaign.

Let’s just say that things are going a lot better for the school club than for the big club.

But after 40 minutes, the Rocket were fairly quiet. The Laval team wasn’t really threatening, and we wondered who was going to stand up…

And the answer was (among others) Logan Mailloux.

After a Luke Tuch goal, the Rocket found themselves on the powerplay… and Mailloux was there with a clever powerplay pass to feed Alex Barré-Boulet.

Barré-Boulet LAV 2 – 1 ROC pic.twitter.com/tApEkxFGuf – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 14, 2024

The latter gave the Rocket the lead.

That said, the Americans forced overtime…

But that didn’t stop Mailloux from shining: the defenseman scored the winning goal in overtime.

And he did it very, very well.Mailloux now has two goals and eight points in his last five games in Laval.

And when you look at the season as a whole, he’s the AHL’s top scorer among defensemen… even though he missed a few games due to his NHL recall.

Logan Mailloux still has work to do in the defensive zone, but offensively, he’s almost “too good for the league”. 4 goals, 8 assists in 7 games for him this season in the @TheAHL. Ranked 1st in the AHL among defensemen. – Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) November 14, 2024

Obviously, he’ll have to prove himself in the NHL sooner or later, but right now, Mailloux is showing that he’s starting to be too strong for the AHL.

And the Habs, who are looking for answers in terms of right-handed defensemen of the future, can’t be sorry to see this.

