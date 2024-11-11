Winnipeg Jets: The infamous window is open… now!Auteur: Jennifer Davis
What a start to the season for the Winnipeg Jets! To the point where this team could once again be a legitimate Stanley Cup contender this season, or at least go a long way in the playoffs.
Kyle Connor
Kyle Connor has been exceptional so far this campaign. He’s scored 9 goals in his first 10 games, and averaged almost 2 points per game.
Mark Scheifele
The Jets’ other key forward is Mark Scheifele. If things took a while to take off in the early 2010s, he has since become an example of stability and consistency. This season is no exception!
Cole Perfetti
One day, we’ll probably be talking about Cole Perfetti in the same terms: high expectations but a slow start to his career, until a major jolt propelled him among his team’s best. It could happen this season!
Nikolaj Ehlers
Nikolaj Ehlers is another player in the prime of his career: at 28, he’s probably playing the best hockey of his career.
At the right time
In fact, if you look closely, the vast majority of Jets players are in this age bracket, between 27 and 31. The window for them is right now!
Nino Niederreiter
Nino Niederreiter is 31 years old, and one of the oldest players on the team. He wandered around a bit early in his career, but seems to have found his place in Winnipeg. Nice depth, especially since he accumulated 9 points in his team’s first 10 games.
Neal Pionk
The Jets are also counting on a good group of defensemen. Neal Pionk, 29, is one of the leaders of this group.
Josh Morrissey
Josh Morrissey is the other. He has 11 points in 10 games to start the campaign. If everyone keeps up this pace, the Jets are in business.
Connor Hellebuyck
In front of the net, NO worries. Connor Hellebuyck stands like a wall and gives nothing away.
Connor Hellebuyck
The Jets’ masked man has been dominant for several seasons now. It will all break down one day, but at 31, he shows no signs of slowing down.
Now!
Neal Pionk and Nikolaj Ehlers are in the final year of their contracts before becoming free agents. We’ll have to think about their possible departure, or start serious discussions to secure their long-term services.
Coach Arniel is confident
Scott Arniel has inherited an excellent group. It remains to be seen where he can take it!