A flurry of goals ends a six-game losing streak for the Canadiens

 Auteur: Michael Johnson
After losing their last six games, the Canadiens got a change of scenery for Monday’s match against the Buffalo Sabres. Montreal took on Buffalo early this afternoon.

Here’s the line-up the Canadiens used to try and put an end to this bad run.

And here’s the Sabres lineup.

What the Canadiens have often been criticized for this season is that they’ve struggled to score the first goal in each of their games.

This time, the Habs were able to change that. Christian Dvorak served up a powerful and precise pass to Josh Anderson, who completed the scoring on a breakaway.

Except that the Canadiens have made a habit of disappointment this season.

Less than 30 seconds later, everyone was back to square one after a Tage Thompson goal.

Martin St-Louis took advantage of the first period to try out some new defensive duos. It was hard to keep track of who was playing with whom throughout the first period.

After one period of play, it was tied 1-1.

The second period brought plenty of goals, and fortunately for Habs fans, it was their team that scored the majority of them.

Lane Hutson gave ammunition to those who want to see him take Matheson’s place permanently on the first wave of the powerplay. His point shot was redirected by Cole Caufield.

It was also Caufield’s 11th goal of the season, putting him back at the top of the NHL scoring charts.

Once again, the Canadiens’ lead was short-lived. Dylan Cozens tied the game with a deft redirect.

Then, less than a minute later, the Sabres took the lead for the first time in the game. Peyton Krebs scored Buffalo’s third goal.

It looked like the Sabres were going to be in the driver’s seat until Nick Suzuki decided to become Buffalo’s nightmare.

The Habs captain tied the game with less than a minute left in the period.

Suzuki’s dream night continued 22 seconds later. Another fine pass from Juraj Slafkovsky led to Montreal’s fourth goal.

Slafkovsky and Kirby Dach each collected two assists on the two goals.

After 40 minutes of play, Montreal led 4-3.

True to form, the Canadiens fell behind early in the third period.

Rasmus Dahlin fired a shot from the blue line past Cayden Primeau.

As if that wasn’t enough, JJ Peterka gave the Sabres back their lead less than two minutes later.

And so ended Primeau’s afternoon of work, as he allowed five goals on just 14 shots.

The fans who turned out for this afternoon’s game got their money’s worth.

Emil Heineman scored the Canadiens’ fifth goal and the two teams were once again tied.

Lane Hutson collected his tenth point of the season on this sequence.

The madness didn’t stop there!

Caufield scored his 12th of the season moments later.

The Sabres requested a review of the sequence, claiming that Mike Matheson had made a pass with his hand, but the referees ruled that the puck had bounced off Matheson’s glove.

The goal was awarded and Caufield was now alone at the top of the NHL scoring charts with 12 goals this season.

Buffalo pulled their goalie with just under two minutes left in the game. Unfortunately, Suzuki and Caufield were unable to take advantage of the opportunity to score a hat trick.

Christian Dvorak scored to confirm the Canadiens’ 7-5 victory.

The Habs return to action on Thursday against the Wild in Minnesota.


Overtime

– The support players are getting the job done this season.

– Mike Matheson is working hard defensively.

– This is definitely something for the Habs to improve on.

– Great lineup!

– Heavy losses for Buffalo.

– He had quite a game.

This content was created with the help of AI.

