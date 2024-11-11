A flurry of goals ends a six-game losing streak for the Canadiens

A flurry of goals ends a six-game losing streak for the CanadiensAuteur: Michael Johnson
After losing their last six games, the Canadiens got a change of scenery for Monday’s match against the Buffalo Sabres. Montreal took on Buffalo early this afternoon.
Here’s the line-up the Canadiens used to try and put an end to this bad run.
Today’s lineup
Today’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/N1GbTtUlpW
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 11, 2024
And here’s the Sabres lineup.
Taking on Montreal. #LetsGoBuffalo | #sabrehood pic.twitter.com/qtyyBtZLeR
– Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 11, 2024
What the Canadiens have often been criticized for this season is that they’ve struggled to score the first goal in each of their games.
Release the horses
That 17 horsepower#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/x8nCEzKtav
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 11, 2024
TAGE GONNA TAGE #LetsGoBuffalo | #sabrehood pic.twitter.com/85Q6cCDj2U
– Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 11, 2024
Can you name the Canadiens’ defensive pairings in this period? It’s constantly moving from presence to presence. Not ideal for finding cohesion.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 11, 2024
Lane Hutson gave ammunition to those who want to see him take Matheson’s place permanently on the first wave of the powerplay. His point shot was redirected by Cole Caufield.
Cole’s 11th of the 11th month
Cole’s 11th of the season on the 11th day of the 11th month#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/o6F3Y6YaAN
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 11, 2024
It was also Caufield’s 11th goal of the season, putting him back at the top of the NHL scoring charts.
Once again, the Canadiens’ lead was short-lived. Dylan Cozens tied the game with a deft redirect.
Dylan Cozens with the redirect on Rasmus Dahlin’s shot #LetsGoBuffalo | #sabrehood pic.twitter.com/dBzg57SZB7
– Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 11, 2024
Then, less than a minute later, the Sabres took the lead for the first time in the game. Peyton Krebs scored Buffalo’s third goal.
Peyton Krebs on a MISSION #LetsGoBuffalo | #sabrehood pic.twitter.com/5mr4OuCwdB
– Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 11, 2024
It looked like the Sabres were going to be in the driver’s seat until Nick Suzuki decided to become Buffalo’s nightmare.
Hello everyone, this is your captain
This is your captain s̶p̶e̶a̶k̶i̶n̶g̶ scoring#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/at4bvoyXzI
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 11, 2024
Suzuki’s dream night continued 22 seconds later. Another fine pass from Juraj Slafkovsky led to Montreal’s fourth goal.
So nice of him to score two!
So nice he did it twice! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/1D2qlrp5Lc
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 11, 2024
THE CAPTAIN. #LetsGoBuffalo | RYSE Energy Drink pic.twitter.com/8aLAh2brLJ
– Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 11, 2024
As if that wasn’t enough, JJ Peterka gave the Sabres back their lead less than two minutes later.
JJ Peterka’s 7th goal of the season#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/0S9X9ZeEN2
– Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 11, 2024
And so ended Primeau’s afternoon of work, as he allowed five goals on just 14 shots.
The fans who turned out for this afternoon’s game got their money’s worth.
Emil Heineman scored the Canadiens’ fifth goal and the two teams were once again tied.
As long as we’re in Buffalo… wings for everyone!
five big BOOMS #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/fjVcxAQmdO
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 11, 2024
The madness didn’t stop there!
HE LEADS NHL SCORERS
YOUR NHL LEADER IN GOALS#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/atiGE0P2BO
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 11, 2024
The Sabres requested a review of the sequence, claiming that Mike Matheson had made a pass with his hand, but the referees ruled that the puck had bounced off Matheson’s glove.
Christian Dvorak scored to confirm the Canadiens’ 7-5 victory.
Overtime
– The support players are getting the job done this season.
Three goals in 16 games for #Habs Josh Anderson. It took him 30 games to score three goals last season. #HabsIO
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 11, 2024
– Mike Matheson is working hard defensively.
It’s going to take a lot more than that from Mike Matheson. Very poor decision to support the attack on Thompson’s goal and nowhere on the defensive replay… He didn’t even come close to taking control of the disc in the offensive zone…
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 11, 2024
– This is definitely something for the Habs to improve on.
Habs just getting destroyed in the faceoff circle.
– Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 11, 2024
– Great lineup!
Bravo, Nick#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/1K2s34kPBE
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 11, 2024
– Heavy losses for Buffalo.
Both Tage Thompson and Mattias Samuelsson will not return today’s game (lower body).
– Buffalo Sabres PR (@SabresPR) November 11, 2024
– He had quite a game.
Slaf hasn’t had a particularly strong start to the season, yet he is on pace for 62 assists. The last Habs with 60 assists? Bobby Smith and Mats Naslund in 1987-88. Naslund and Lafleur are the only Canadiens wingers to ever have 60 assists.
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) November 11, 2024