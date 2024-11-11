A flurry of goals ends a six-game losing streak for the Canadiens

After losing their last six games, the Canadiens got a change of scenery for Monday’s match against the Buffalo Sabres. Montreal took on Buffalo early this afternoon.

What the Canadiens have often been criticized for this season is that they’ve struggled to score the first goal in each of their games.

Can you name the Canadiens’ defensive pairings in this period? It’s constantly moving from presence to presence. Not ideal for finding cohesion. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 11, 2024

This time, the Habs were able to change that. Christian Dvorak served up a powerful and precise pass to Josh Anderson, who completed the scoring on a breakaway.Except that the Canadiens have made a habit of disappointment this season.Less than 30 seconds later, everyone was back to square one after a Tage Thompson goal.Martin St-Louis took advantage of the first period to try out some new defensive duos. It was hard to keep track of who was playing with whom throughout the first period.After one period of play, it was tied 1-1.The second period brought plenty of goals, and fortunately for Habs fans, it was their team that scored the majority of them.

Lane Hutson gave ammunition to those who want to see him take Matheson’s place permanently on the first wave of the powerplay. His point shot was redirected by Cole Caufield.

Cole’s 11th of the 11th month Cole’s 11th of the season on the 11th day of the 11th month#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/o6F3Y6YaAN – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 11, 2024

It was also Caufield’s 11th goal of the season, putting him back at the top of the NHL scoring charts.

Once again, the Canadiens’ lead was short-lived. Dylan Cozens tied the game with a deft redirect.

Then, less than a minute later, the Sabres took the lead for the first time in the game. Peyton Krebs scored Buffalo’s third goal.

It looked like the Sabres were going to be in the driver’s seat until Nick Suzuki decided to become Buffalo’s nightmare.

Hello everyone, this is your captain This is your captain s̶p̶e̶a̶k̶i̶n̶g̶ scoring#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/at4bvoyXzI – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 11, 2024

The Habs captain tied the game with less than a minute left in the period.

Suzuki’s dream night continued 22 seconds later. Another fine pass from Juraj Slafkovsky led to Montreal’s fourth goal.

So nice of him to score two! So nice he did it twice! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/1D2qlrp5Lc – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 11, 2024

Slafkovsky and Kirby Dach each collected two assists on the two goals.After 40 minutes of play, Montreal led 4-3.True to form, the Canadiens fell behind early in the third period.Rasmus Dahlin fired a shot from the blue line past Cayden Primeau.

As if that wasn’t enough, JJ Peterka gave the Sabres back their lead less than two minutes later.

And so ended Primeau’s afternoon of work, as he allowed five goals on just 14 shots.

The fans who turned out for this afternoon’s game got their money’s worth.

Emil Heineman scored the Canadiens’ fifth goal and the two teams were once again tied.

As long as we’re in Buffalo… wings for everyone! five big BOOMS #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/fjVcxAQmdO – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 11, 2024

Lane Hutson collected his tenth point of the season on this sequence.

The madness didn’t stop there!

HE LEADS NHL SCORERS YOUR NHL LEADER IN GOALS#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/atiGE0P2BO – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 11, 2024

Caufield scored his 12th of the season moments later.

The Sabres requested a review of the sequence, claiming that Mike Matheson had made a pass with his hand, but the referees ruled that the puck had bounced off Matheson’s glove.

The goal was awarded and Caufield was now alone at the top of the NHL scoring charts with 12 goals this season.Buffalo pulled their goalie with just under two minutes left in the game. Unfortunately, Suzuki and Caufield were unable to take advantage of the opportunity to score a hat trick.

Christian Dvorak scored to confirm the Canadiens’ 7-5 victory.

Overtime

The Habs return to action on Thursday against the Wild in Minnesota.

– The support players are getting the job done this season.

Three goals in 16 games for #Habs Josh Anderson. It took him 30 games to score three goals last season. #HabsIO – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 11, 2024

– Mike Matheson is working hard defensively.

It’s going to take a lot more than that from Mike Matheson. Very poor decision to support the attack on Thompson’s goal and nowhere on the defensive replay… He didn’t even come close to taking control of the disc in the offensive zone… – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 11, 2024

– This is definitely something for the Habs to improve on.

Habs just getting destroyed in the faceoff circle. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 11, 2024

– Great lineup!

– Heavy losses for Buffalo.

Both Tage Thompson and Mattias Samuelsson will not return today’s game (lower body). – Buffalo Sabres PR (@SabresPR) November 11, 2024

– He had quite a game.