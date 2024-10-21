Skip to content
Top-3: Vitek Vanecek's name was misspelled on his uniform

 Auteur: Jennifer Davis
Top-3: Vitek Vanecek’s name was misspelled on his uniform
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Last night, there weren’t many games in the NHL.

Only six teams were in action.

Still, here are the results and highlights:

1. Vitek Vanecek’s name was misspelled on his jersey

In one of the evening games, the Sharks faced the Colorado Avalanche.

In the end, it was Colorado who won 4-1 and, after losing their first four games, won their last two.

That’s not what I remember most about the game. What I remember most is that Sharks goalie Vitek Vanecek was in front of the net and his name was misspelled.

What a mistake!

It read “Vanacek” not “Vanecek”.

In the win, Ross Colton continued his excellent start to the season.

He scored the first two goals of the game.

The forward now has six goals this season.

As for the Sharks, they’re still winless in 2024-2025 (0-4-2).

2. Jets still perfect

There’s still only one perfect team in the NHL, and that’s the Winnipeg Jets.

Yesterday, they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3. The club is now 5-0-0 for the first time in its history.

The game started badly for Winnipeg.

Pittsburgh scored the first two goals.

The home side didn’t give up, scoring six of the next seven goals.

Colin Miller, Josh Morrissey, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton all picked up two points in the win.

Jets fans also taunted Rutger McGroarty.

3. Kings beat Ducks

The first 40 minutes of the game between the Kings and the Ducks were very close.

So close that neither team could find the back of the net. Fortunately, Los Angeles woke up in the third period. The club opened the scoring within the first few minutes.

Alex Laferriere then doubled his team’s lead.

And Ryan Strome closed the gap afterwards.

However, the visitors scored not one, but two goals in an empty net.

4-1 victory.


Overtime

– A first goal this season for William Eklund.

– Cale Makar leads the charge.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– The Lightning visit the Maple Leafs tonight at 7:30pm. It’s the only game on the bill.

