Top-3: Vitek Vanecek’s name was misspelled on his uniform

Last night, there weren’t many games in the NHL.

The @NHLJets extended their perfect run to start the season while the @Avalanche and @LAKings each picked up road wins to cap an exciting weekend of @NHL action.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Kzw78DiPDf pic.twitter.com/dsmV4l89wd – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 21, 2024

Only six teams were in action.Still, here are the results and highlights:

1. Vitek Vanecek’s name was misspelled on his jersey

In one of the evening games, the Sharks faced the Colorado Avalanche.In the end, it was Colorado who won 4-1 and, after losing their first four games, won their last two.

That’s not what I remember most about the game. What I remember most is that Sharks goalie Vitek Vanecek was in front of the net and his name was misspelled.

Whoops . Vitek Vanecek’s name is spelled wrong on his jersey tonight. #SJSharks Photo credit: INDTV USA pic.twitter.com/oYJfzdAf3F – Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) October 21, 2024

What a mistake!

It read “Vanacek” not “Vanecek”.

Ross Colton CANNOT stop scoring goals! pic.twitter.com/LscEAxtzWP – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 21, 2024

In the win, Ross Colton continued his excellent start to the season.He scored the first two goals of the game.The forward now has six goals this season.

As for the Sharks, they’re still winless in 2024-2025 (0-4-2).

2. Jets still perfect

There’s still only one perfect team in the NHL, and that’s the Winnipeg Jets.

A historic start for the Jets! pic.twitter.com/kUtxufphvn – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2024

The Tiger has points in four straight games pic.twitter.com/YbMRME9kp7 – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 20, 2024

Yesterday, they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3. The club is now 5-0-0 for the first time in its history.The game started badly for Winnipeg.Pittsburgh scored the first two goals.

The home side didn’t give up, scoring six of the next seven goals.

3. Kings beat Ducks

ADRIAN KEMPE He dashes in and gives the @LAKings the lead in the third period! pic.twitter.com/sYrHQ5Ce7d – NHL (@NHL) October 21, 2024

Colin Miller, Josh Morrissey, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton all picked up two points in the win. Jets fans also taunted Rutger McGroarty. The first 40 minutes of the game between the Kings and the Ducks were very close.So close that neither team could find the back of the net. Fortunately, Los Angeles woke up in the third period. The club opened the scoring within the first few minutes.

Alex Laferriere then doubled his team’s lead.

Alex Laferriere’s steal and score puts LA up by 2 pic.twitter.com/4ivSRTXQzx – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 21, 2024

Ryan Strome gets the Ducks on the board late pic.twitter.com/i5vXMtzD0L – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 21, 2024

And Ryan Strome closed the gap afterwards.However, the visitors scored not one, but two goals in an empty net.4-1 victory.

– A first goal this season for William Eklund.

JOY! William Eklund gets his first of the year. pic.twitter.com/Xn6IXw2cU1 – San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 21, 2024

– Cale Makar leads the charge.

– The Lightning visit the Maple Leafs tonight at 7:30pm. It’s the only game on the bill.