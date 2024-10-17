Skip to content
News

Top-4: Important plateaus reached by Crosby and Malkin

 Auteur: Jessica Williams
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

There may only have been four games in the NHL yesterday, but the Penguins’ stars stole the show.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin had quite a game.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. A 1600th point for Sidney Crosby and a 500th goal for Evgeni Malkin

The Sabres and Penguins battled it out in Pittsburgh.

Sidney Crosby gave his team victory in overtime. 6-5 victory.

In the win, he collected a goal and two assists, and in the first period, he picked up his 1,600th career point.

Nothing less.

Long-time teammate Evgeni Malkin also reached an important plateau.

Shortly after the captain, the Russian scored his 500th career net… on a pass from 87.

Geno is the 48th player in history to reach this plateau.

Every player on the team jumped on the ice after the goal. What a moment!

What a night in Pittsburgh!

2. First goal of the season for Auston Matthews

It hasn’t been easy for Auston Matthews since the start of the season, but yesterday against the Kings, he finally broke the deadlock.

He scored his first goal of the season, his first as Leafs captain.

It was a night of firsts in Toronto last night.

Later in the game, William Nylander scored the Leafs’ first powerplay goal.

Then, Morgan Rielly became the first Toronto defenseman to find the back of the net this season.

Convincing win for Craig Berube’s troupe against the Habs’ opponents tonight. 6-2, the final score.

3. Leo Carlsson ridicules Utah goalie in overtime

In one of the late-night games, the Ducks hosted Utah.

Like the other four games, it was a truly offensive affair. In the end, it was Leo Carlsson who sealed the deal in overtime.

He stripped the opposing goalkeeper of his boots.

It was the Ducks’ second win of the season, and they inflicted a second setback on the club in Utah in the process.

As for the new franchise, its new captain is on fire. Clayton Keller has seven points in five games so far this season.

4. Bruins show Avalanche no mercy

No matter which team Boston sends out on the ice, the Bruins always find a way to win.

Yesterday, they took on the Avalanche and showed no mercy.

Miles Wood learned this the hard way.

Then, later on, the offensive machine got going.

In the second period, the team scored twice in 13 seconds.

Final score in Colorado: 5-3 for the visitors.


