Top-4: Important plateaus reached by Crosby and Malkin

There may only have been four games in the NHL yesterday, but the Penguins’ stars stole the show.

A memorable night in Pittsburgh featured Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby reaching notable milestones – 500 goals and 1,600 points.#NHLStats: https://t.co/COgRIkJgIG pic.twitter.com/W08lcEfs2C – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 17, 2024

1. A 1600th point for Sidney Crosby and a 500th goal for Evgeni Malkin

2 MILESTONES, 1 WIN! Sidney Crosby tucks away the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner. pic.twitter.com/pZJzBSSS9j – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 17, 2024

1600 FOR SID! In his 20th season, Sidney Crosby reaches the 1600-point plateau. pic.twitter.com/bg3Cibdkpv – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 16, 2024

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin had quite a game.Here are the results and highlights:The Sabres and Penguins battled it out in Pittsburgh.Sidney Crosby gave his team victory in overtime. 6-5 victory.In the win, he collected a goal and two assists, and in the first period, he picked up his 1,600th career point.Nothing less.Long-time teammate Evgeni Malkin also reached an important plateau.

Shortly after the captain, the Russian scored his 500th career net… on a pass from 87.

HE IS SCORE Congrats Geno on becoming the 48th player in NHL history to reach this incredible milestone! : @NHL_on_TNT & @SportsonMax https://t.co/4TuyIATi3T https://t.co/M48BQjBGUM pic.twitter.com/TMizDatFZg – NHL (@NHL) October 17, 2024

2. First goal of the season for Auston Matthews

Geno is the 48th player in history to reach this plateau.Every player on the team jumped on the ice after the goal. What a moment!What a night in Pittsburgh!

It hasn’t been easy for Auston Matthews since the start of the season, but yesterday against the Kings, he finally broke the deadlock.

Auston Matthews has his first goal as captain of the @MapleLeafs! : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/7BBEXHudfQ – NHL (@NHL) October 17, 2024

He scored his first goal of the season, his first as Leafs captain.It was a night of firsts in Toronto last night.

Later in the game, William Nylander scored the Leafs’ first powerplay goal.

Willy nets the first power-play goal of the season for Toronto! pic.twitter.com/fnRGfnlHpH – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 17, 2024

The first goal by a Maple Leafs defenceman this year goes to Morgan Rielly. pic.twitter.com/Zx5nJ85Py0 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 17, 2024

Then, Morgan Rielly became the first Toronto defenseman to find the back of the net this season.

Convincing win for Craig Berube’s troupe against the Habs’ opponents tonight. 6-2, the final score.

3. Leo Carlsson ridicules Utah goalie in overtime

LEO CARLSSON SHAKE AND BAKE FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/7JqjdtwzkW – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 17, 2024

In one of the late-night games, the Ducks hosted Utah.Like the other four games, it was a truly offensive affair. In the end, it was Leo Carlsson who sealed the deal in overtime.He stripped the opposing goalkeeper of his boots.

It was the Ducks’ second win of the season, and they inflicted a second setback on the club in Utah in the process.

Captain Keller is on fire! His seventh point in five games gives the @utahhockeyclub the lead in the third! pic.twitter.com/g32fyopsd6 – NHL (@NHL) October 17, 2024

4. Bruins show Avalanche no mercy

Miles Wood gets caught watching his pass pic.twitter.com/JuNT2gE4BZ – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 17, 2024

2 goals in 13 seconds, the Bruins are on fire! pic.twitter.com/aS8WIL1mVz – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 17, 2024

Overtime

As for the new franchise, its new captain is on fire. Clayton Keller has seven points in five games so far this season.No matter which team Boston sends out on the ice, the Bruins always find a way to win.Yesterday, they took on the Avalanche and showed no mercy.Miles Wood learned this the hard way.Then, later on, the offensive machine got going.In the second period, the team scored twice in 13 seconds.Final score in Colorado: 5-3 for the visitors.

– It started well for Buffalo.

2 shots on goal, 2 goals for the Buffalo Sabres pic.twitter.com/iKm5mHy14g – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 16, 2024

– He didn’t pick on a little guy.

Matt Stienburg’s dad was LOVING his son’s first NHL fight pic.twitter.com/xQyGacDTok – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 17, 2024

– Sid and Geno were interviewed together.

Sid and Geno together with the @NHL_on_TNT boys after their milestone night is the BEST thing you will see pic.twitter.com/tW28QaPnDv – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 17, 2024

– Malkin leads the charge.

– Big Thursday in NHL action.