Top-4: Important plateaus reached by Crosby and Malkin

There may only have been four games in the NHL yesterday, but the Penguins’ stars stole the show.
A memorable night in Pittsburgh featured Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby reaching notable milestones – 500 goals and 1,600 points.#NHLStats: https://t.co/COgRIkJgIG pic.twitter.com/W08lcEfs2C
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 17, 2024
2 MILESTONES, 1 WIN!
Sidney Crosby tucks away the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner. pic.twitter.com/pZJzBSSS9j
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 17, 2024
1600 FOR SID!
In his 20th season, Sidney Crosby reaches the 1600-point plateau. pic.twitter.com/bg3Cibdkpv
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 16, 2024
Shortly after the captain, the Russian scored his 500th career net… on a pass from 87.
HE IS SCORE
Congrats Geno on becoming the 48th player in NHL history to reach this incredible milestone!
: @NHL_on_TNT & @SportsonMax https://t.co/4TuyIATi3T https://t.co/M48BQjBGUM pic.twitter.com/TMizDatFZg
– NHL (@NHL) October 17, 2024
It hasn’t been easy for Auston Matthews since the start of the season, but yesterday against the Kings, he finally broke the deadlock.
Auston Matthews has his first goal as captain of the @MapleLeafs!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/7BBEXHudfQ
– NHL (@NHL) October 17, 2024
Later in the game, William Nylander scored the Leafs’ first powerplay goal.
Willy nets the first power-play goal of the season for Toronto! pic.twitter.com/fnRGfnlHpH
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 17, 2024
The first goal by a Maple Leafs defenceman this year goes to Morgan Rielly. pic.twitter.com/Zx5nJ85Py0
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 17, 2024
Convincing win for Craig Berube’s troupe against the Habs’ opponents tonight. 6-2, the final score.
LEO CARLSSON SHAKE AND BAKE FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/7JqjdtwzkW
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 17, 2024
It was the Ducks’ second win of the season, and they inflicted a second setback on the club in Utah in the process.
Captain Keller is on fire!
His seventh point in five games gives the @utahhockeyclub the lead in the third! pic.twitter.com/g32fyopsd6
– NHL (@NHL) October 17, 2024
Miles Wood gets caught watching his pass pic.twitter.com/JuNT2gE4BZ
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 17, 2024
2 goals in 13 seconds, the Bruins are on fire! pic.twitter.com/aS8WIL1mVz
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 17, 2024
Overtime
– It started well for Buffalo.
2 shots on goal, 2 goals for the Buffalo Sabres pic.twitter.com/iKm5mHy14g
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 16, 2024
– He didn’t pick on a little guy.
Matt Stienburg’s dad was LOVING his son’s first NHL fight pic.twitter.com/xQyGacDTok
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 17, 2024
– Sid and Geno were interviewed together.
Sid and Geno together with the @NHL_on_TNT boys after their milestone night is the BEST thing you will see pic.twitter.com/tW28QaPnDv
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 17, 2024
– Malkin leads the charge.
– Big Thursday in NHL action.