Martin Lemay still believes David Reinbacher was the right choice

 Auteur: Emily Smith
Credit: Getty Images

In the wake of Matvei Michkov’s 2-goal performance, it was obvious that the subject du jour was going to be the Habs’ first choice last year, when the Habs could have got their hands on the Russian player.

David Reinbacher, the Canadiens’ fifth-round pick, is on the sidelines for at least the next six months.

The timing is obviously not great for those who believe the Habs’ choice was the right one.

BPM Sports host Martin Lemay, however, still believes Reinbacher was the right choice.

“Many get caught up in emotions. Reinbacher isn’t playing Mathias (Brunet) had reported that he “kicked” his goalie, we’re told he only wanted to play for the Flyers” – Martin Lemay

The host added that he believes David Reinbacher would have dominated the AHL and would have been a January-February call-up.

A lot can be said about that.

There’s no confirmation that Michkov only wanted to play in Philadelphia, Anthony Martineau actually reported information to the contrary earlier today.

Secondly, it’s far from guaranteed that Reinbacher would have dominated the American league this season. He really needs to adapt to North American rinks.

With a little patience, he should be a very reliable defenseman for the Habs.

We’ll have to wait a few years before passing judgment on this choice, especially considering that neither the Habs nor the Flyers are in a hurry to win right away.

If both manage to make a big impact on their respective teams, both will have won in the end, and that’s a result that would please Habs fans.

Having a rock-solid right-handed defenseman could become the centerpiece of a competitive team. Right now, the Habs’ pool of talented right-handed defensemen is pretty thin.


