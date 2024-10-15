Training: Ivan Demidov didn’t wear a fourth-line jersey

Ivan Demidov’s playing time will be the talk of the town this season.

Seeing him play on a fourth line or as a 13th forward has happened a lot this season. And that’s despite the fact that the young Canadien prospect looks good in the KHL this season.

But today, in preparation for the game against Neftekhimik, Demidov wasn’t wearing a yellow training jersey. This suggests that he won’t be on his team’s fourth line.

Normally, when an SKA player wears a yellow jersey a few hours before a club game, it’s because he’s lining up to be out of the top-9 for the game.

Ivan Demidov is finally wearing a red practice jersey again! Which suggests that he’s likely back on the 3rd line with Evgeny Kuznetsov SKA takes on Neftekhimik at 12:30pm ET. pic.twitter.com/0tZRYJ3C6m – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 15, 2024

The HabsOnReddit account reported the story, as is often the case when it comes to La Flanelle prospects.

Does this mean he’ll be playing with Evgeny Kuznetsov on a third line, as has often been the case at the start of the season? It’s likely, yes.

After all, I really don’t think he’ll be placed in the top-6.

Remember that in recent weeks, Evgeny Kuznetsov has been absent due to injury. But recently, despite his return to action, Demidov was not paired with the veteran.

Has the SKA coach changed his mind because of the big bad Canadian media who are paid to write that SKA doesn’t know how to handle Ivan Demidov’s playing time? #Blague

Let’s not forget that Demidov has a positive impact on his team’s results when he plays a lot, but that the club often loses out when the young talent is benched for a game.

Is today the day we’ll see him play more often than not? Don’t hold your breath, but… it’s safe to assume he’ll play more than four and a quarter minutes.

