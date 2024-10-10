Raphaël Lavoie (again) placed in the Oilers’ waivers

The last few days have not been easy for Raphaël Lavoie.

He was placed in the waivers by the Oilers on Sunday, only to be claimed the following day by the Golden Knights… Before being placed in the waivers again by the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

That said, he was (again) claimed in the waivers by the Oilers yesterday. Are you still with me?I hope so, because this is where it gets interesting.Normally, the Oilers would have the right to send him to the AHL without him having to go through the waivers.Why would that be? Because he was claimed by the team that had originally placed him in the waivers a few days earlier.

The difference is that another team ahead of the Oilers also wanted to claim the Québécois in the waivers, according to information from my colleague Maxime Truman.

So the Oilers can’t send him “for free” to the AHL… And that’s why Maxime Truman said yesterday in a tweet that Lavoie could again be submitted on waivers today:

I’m told the Oilers could submit Lavoie to the waivers again tomorrow. 1 other team ahead of the Oilers in 23-24 also wanted to claim Lavoie on waivers. So the Oilers can’t send him to Bakersfield. (@mndamico confirmed that my info made sense) https://t.co/sDB9MDbt8Z – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 9, 2024

#Oilers place Raphael Lavoie on waivers. – Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) October 10, 2024

Maxime Truman put his finger on the boo-boo and he was right, because today we officially learn that Lavoie finds himself (again) in the waivers.He must be mixed up a bit, the kid:

Obviously, we don’t know the identity of the team that wanted to select Lavoie.

We know that another club is interested in his services, but we don’t know which one. Could it be the Canadiens?

I’m asking because Raphaël Lavoie fits in with the Habs’ needs as they look to expand.

We’re talking about a big guy at 6’4 and 215 pounds who’s capable of scoring goals and who’s never really had a chance to shine in the National League.

It would be a great project, even if he is only 24.

In closing, Habs defenseman Gustav Lindström was also in the waivers yesterday after signing a one-season, two-way contract with the Habs.

Defenseman Gustav Lindström went unclaimed in the waivers and was traded to the Laval Rocket. Defenseman Gustav Lindström has cleared waivers and been loaned to the Laval Rocket. pic.twitter.com/FKQUECRFfs – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 10, 2024

Overtime

He has not, however, been claimed by any other team:

– Still.

524,000 people (average per minute) watched the @CanadiensMTL game yesterday on @TVASports. That’s not bad, considering the reality of traditional TV. There were 700,000-800,000 a few years ago. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 10, 2024

– CF Montreal news:

I asked Gabriel Gervais if fans could dream of players capable of animating the offensive game in 2025, with the millions of dollars that will become available. The president told me to expect judicious decisions in line with the club’s project. Don’t dream too much. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 10, 2024

I asked Gabriel Gerbais if – as interim sporting director and president – he intervened at some point when things weren’t going well for Josef Martinez. “Yes, I spoke to the player.” – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 10, 2024

– He’s got the talent to do it.

Will the 22-year-old have a career as successful as his father’s?https://t.co/kEuAQKvREt – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 10, 2024

– It’s amazing how unlucky the Blue Jackets are.

The #CBJ announce that captain Boone Jenner underwent shoulder surgery yesterday. No specific timetable for recovery provided, but GM Don Waddell hopes that Jenner “can return before the end of the season.” – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 10, 2024

– I doubt it…

Devils’ Keefe praises Leafs ahead of matchup: ‘Nothing but love ‘ https://t.co/igoFJvWtZw – theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) October 10, 2024

– He’s ready!

– Here’s hoping it’s not too serious.