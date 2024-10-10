Skip to content
Raphaël Lavoie (again) placed in the Oilers' waivers

 Auteur: Michael Johnson
Raphaël Lavoie (again) placed in the Oilers’ waivers
Credit: Getty Images

The last few days have not been easy for Raphaël Lavoie.

He was placed in the waivers by the Oilers on Sunday, only to be claimed the following day by the Golden Knights… Before being placed in the waivers again by the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

That said, he was (again) claimed in the waivers by the Oilers yesterday. Are you still with me?

I hope so, because this is where it gets interesting.

Normally, the Oilers would have the right to send him to the AHL without him having to go through the waivers.

Why would that be? Because he was claimed by the team that had originally placed him in the waivers a few days earlier.

The difference is that another team ahead of the Oilers also wanted to claim the Québécois in the waivers, according to information from my colleague Maxime Truman.

So the Oilers can’t send him “for free” to the AHL… And that’s why Maxime Truman said yesterday in a tweet that Lavoie could again be submitted on waivers today:

Maxime Truman put his finger on the boo-boo and he was right, because today we officially learn that Lavoie finds himself (again) in the waivers.

He must be mixed up a bit, the kid:

Obviously, we don’t know the identity of the team that wanted to select Lavoie.

We know that another club is interested in his services, but we don’t know which one. Could it be the Canadiens?

I’m asking because Raphaël Lavoie fits in with the Habs’ needs as they look to expand.

We’re talking about a big guy at 6’4 and 215 pounds who’s capable of scoring goals and who’s never really had a chance to shine in the National League.

It would be a great project, even if he is only 24.

In closing, Habs defenseman Gustav Lindström was also in the waivers yesterday after signing a one-season, two-way contract with the Habs.

He has not, however, been claimed by any other team:


