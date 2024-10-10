Skip to content
Phil Kessel puts hockey aside to become a professional poker player

 Auteur: Michael Johnson
Credit: Getty Images

Phil Kessel’s last NHL game was on April 24, 2022.

He still wants to make a comeback, but was unable to do so last season after receiving an invitation from the Canucks.

The veteran didn’t even receive an invitation to attend a camp for the 24-25 season…

While waiting for the phone to ring (if it ever does), Kessel has found a new occupation.

Via a post on his Instagram account, we learn that he’s becoming an ambassador for World Poker Tour Global and will be taking part in professional poker events/tournaments in the coming weeks.

Interesting:

There’s one thing I wonder when I hear this news.

Will Kessel find time to train if he really wants to play in the National League again? Or could his new project mean that his career is officially over?

As a final reminder, Kessel still holds the record for most consecutive games played in the NHL, having played a total of 1,064 consecutive games between November 2009 and April 2022.

His streak is still active, by the way. He played all 82 games for the Golden Knights in the 22-23 season:

(Credit: Hockey DB)

As you can see in the photo above, Phil Kessel’s career is well decorated.

He has three Stanley Cup rings, almost 1,000 career points in the National League (992) and four seasons of 80 or more points behind the tie.

What I mean by that is, if Phil Kessel decides to retire to concentrate on other things (like his poker career, for example), he’ll be able to boast about having had a wickedly good NHL career.


