Phil Kessel puts hockey aside to become a professional poker player

Phil Kessel puts hockey aside to become a professional poker playerAuteur: Michael Johnson
Phil Kessel’s last NHL game was on April 24, 2022.
The veteran didn’t even receive an invitation to attend a camp for the 24-25 season…
Via a post on his Instagram account, we learn that he’s becoming an ambassador for World Poker Tour Global and will be taking part in professional poker events/tournaments in the coming weeks.
There’s one thing I wonder when I hear this news.
As you can see in the photo above, Phil Kessel’s career is well decorated.
What I mean by that is, if Phil Kessel decides to retire to concentrate on other things (like his poker career, for example), he’ll be able to boast about having had a wickedly good NHL career.
Overtime
– He’s been smoking.
Sam Montembeault last night:
– 48 saves on 48 shots
– 5.82 goals saved above expected (!!!)
– stopped all 10 high-danger shots against
– largest opening night shutout in NHL history
Basically the most chill way you could ever start the season. pic.twitter.com/9MggGb6PXI
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) October 10, 2024
– Love it.
Stars coach Pete DeBoer on defending Stamkos on the power play: “This is my 17th year of seeing him there. We’ve tried a lot of different things. A lot of coaches have. It’s hard to defend. He does it better than anybody in the world other than maybe Ovechkin. We’ll have a plan.
– Robby Stanley (@RStanleyNHL) October 10, 2024
– Patrik Laine tries to stay positive.
Patrik Laine on how he tries to remain positive mentally while recovering from his injury. pic.twitter.com/rCRL4ze556
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 10, 2024
– Raphaël Lavoie was placed in the waivers today (yes, again) and should be claimed by a team by tomorrow.
Lavoie should be claimed tomorrow and in an NHL lineup this weekend. #Source https://t.co/1mAbtOR9kM
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 10, 2024
– Sad news.
The Canadiens extend their deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of former Hab, Donald Marshall.
News release↓https://t.co/bWnNaGqScT
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 10, 2024
– Of note:
The @cfmontreal and @CanadaSoccerFR will play a friendly match tomorrow at 11:00am at the Nutrilait Centre.
Unfortunately, the match will be played behind closed doors.
Waterman, Saliba and Sirois will face their clubs.
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 10, 2024