“F*ck you”: Arber Xhekaj’s legendary jacket

Yesterday, the Canadiens blanked the Leafs in a curtain-raiser. A 1-0 victory.

Clearly the best response to Cedric Paré’s gesture towards Patrik Laine in the pre-game.

It should also be noted that Arber Xhekaj arrived at the match wearing a legendary suit. It featured the words F*ck you. Top & Notch Custom made the jacket for the Habs defenseman.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Top & Notch Custom (@topnotch_custom)

Top & Notch Custom is a company that specializes in custom-tailored suits.

We know that Arber Xhekaj has done business with them in the past. In fact, the first three posts on the company’s Instagram account feature the athlete.

Clearly, the Montreal, Toronto and New Jersey-based company wanted to throw an arrow at Cédric Paré. Why do I know this? Because Top & Notch mentioned Patrik Laine and the Habs in its post and wrote that Sheriff always has his teammates’ back.

In the end, the 72 didn’t have to defend Laine too much, since Paré wasn’t in the lineup (lucky for him) and Ryan Reaves was too chicken to throw down the gloves against Xhekaj.

In fact, Reaves, who did absolutely nothing last night, has been left out of the line-up for his club’s game tonight.

It’s worth noting that, without necessarily associating themselves with the remarks, the Habs posted a photo of Xhekaj in his jacket yesterday before the game.

Update: More Habs are in the game Update: More Habs are in the building#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Wt4OoBZKDS – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 9, 2024

Given that the club is fairly traditional in its use of social media, one wonders if the manager noticed the writing on the jacket.

In any case, Connor McGregor wasn’t shy about wearing that (popular) jacket a few years ago either…

Overtime

– P.K. Subban’s got style too.

WE. ARE. ON. Naturally, PK brought out the Canadian tux for this pic.twitter.com/E9Q1duJK1a – Sports on Prime Canada (@SportsOnPrimeCA) October 10, 2024

– No doubt about it.

“If the Habs came out so strong yesterday, it’s thanks to the fans’ welcome!” – Pierre Dorion #habs #ch pic.twitter.com/1Ke0y0BSW8 – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 10, 2024

– Without a doubt.

A Nick Suzuki ally has his own opinion about the Habs captain. @SCadoretteJDQ https://t.co/5FMJTXl23X – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 10, 2024

– Will Kirill Kaprizov stay in Minnesota?

What will become of Kaprizov in Minnesota?

Radar with @PierreVLeBrun and @Anthodezo, THE podcast for everything you need to know about the NHL! #wild #kaprizov #hockey pic.twitter.com/uIJcw7PklV – commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) October 10, 2024

– Welcome to the NHL!