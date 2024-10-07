Reconstruction: the Senators would not have been able to get Sean Monahan

A few years ago, it was doubtful what effect a rebuild would have on Habs fans. Admittedly, not only is the Bell Centre still full, but there’s a real passion for the team, despite a more difficult period.

Kent Hughes has pulled off a few minor miracles, notably by acquiring players and sending them elsewhere with added value for the team.Such was the case with Sean Monahan. The Calgary Flames traded a first-round pick to the Habs for the center forward. Kent Hughes traded him to Winnipeg for another first-round pick and a conditional third-round pick.

However, not all general managers have the same luxury as Kent Hughes. That’s what former Senators general manager Pierre Dorion told Martin Lemay on BPM Sports.

On Retour des Sportifs with @MartinLemay, Pierre Dorion talked about the different realities of rebuilding clubs To listen to the full segment: https://t.co/Uhs8xsOLSY pic.twitter.com/HUXusPWrhM – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 7, 2024

He mentioned that not every team has the luxury of being able to afford this type of move. He mentioned that in Ottawa, he didn’t have the budget to do it.

He just threw an arrow at the owners for not allowing him to absorb big contracts when his team was in the early stages of rebuilding, something Geoff Molson and his team agreed to do.

After all, it paid off for the Habs down the road. Not only was Monahan an excellent role model for the organization’s youngsters, but the Habs were able to monetize his value by picking up another first-round pick.

We often forget that there is money at stake on the part of the owners, but this is indeed the case. Not everyone is willing to pull out the wallet when the team doesn’t win the Cup in the same year.

Overtime

– There’s going to be some movement at the Rocket.

5 players cut from the Laval Rocket this morning + return of Condotta, Gignac and Trudeau. IF my count is right, that leaves the Laval camp with 14 forwards, 6 defensemen and 3 goalies. I expect to see a forward and 2 defensemen traded to Laval soon. https://t. co/Zw1BzVU4Na – Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) October 7, 2024

– Different generations.

27-year old Auston Matthews vs. 18-year old Macklin Celebrini in a quiz about their generations pic.twitter.com/Gwyhx8OB3n – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 7, 2024

– Welcome to Ottawa.