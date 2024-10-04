“If there’s a vote to bring back the Nordiques, Geoff Molson will vote yes”

Last night, the Los Angeles Kings played their first of two preparatory games in Quebec City. It was against the Boston Bruins, and it was the game in which Patrice Bergeron was honoured.

What’s the takeaway from all this?

The most important thing to remember is this: even though we’re talking about a warm-up game for a club that usually plays in California, the fact remains that there were plenty of people at mass to witness the Kings’ victory.

An official crowd of 17,334 at Centre Vidéotron for the Kings-Bruins preseason game pic.twitter.com/Qf9Fmw8Bv5 – Guillaume Piedboeuf (@GPiedboeuf) October 4, 2024

17,334 people for a pre-season game when there’s no attachment to the local club, that’s really excellent. It’ll probably be excellent tomorrow too, we’ll say.

After the game, everyone praised Quebec City. The fans, the arena and the city all received good words from quite a few people.But does all this mean that the Nordiques are coming back? Will Gary Bettman change his mind about hockey in Canada and the size of the Quebec City market just because the fans are dedicated?

I don’t see it changing, no. Even if it should…

See you Saturday, Québec City pic.twitter.com/FCc8rYFCM7 – LA Kings (@LAKings) October 4, 2024

But for those in need of some prospects this morning, I recommend Renaud Lavoie’s column on BPM Sports. Because this morning, he was really positive about Quebec City.

In his eyes, what happened was not insignificant. He believes that people are taking notes and keeping in mind that Quebec City is a market because of the passion of the fans and because of the presence of an NHL-caliber arena.

He believes that if an American investor sees this and decides to put money on the table to have a club in Quebec City, it could work. And it’s clear from his tone of voice that he doesn’t rate the chances of such a scenario materializing at 0%.

Of course, it’s important to mention that Renaud Lavoie is an employee of Québecor, and it’s probably normal to see him not close the door on a return to hockey at the Centre Vidéotron.

He also brought up the names of Québecor and Bell, in particular, when it came time to talk about Québécois partners who might be involved in the project – if it ever happens.

He also mentions that Geoff Molson, if he had to vote for the Nordiques’ return, would vote yes. He’s certain of it.

It’s true that if it got out that the Habs had voted NO to bringing hockey back to Quebec City, if such a vote ever took place, it would be the start of problems, as the journalist said this morning on the radio.

But let’s just say that I still have major doubts. It would be good for the rivalry, but why would Mr. Molson want to share his territory? It would be good for the rivalry, but it wouldn’t be a good business decision.

Of course, the presence of Gary Bettman as commissioner makes the project seem unlikely at the moment. The door has undoubtedly closed in recent years.

I don’t think yesterday’s game, which the commissioner didn’t attend, changed everything.

That’s saying a lot… Credit: Gabriel Béland, La Presse pic.twitter.com/gvSM54MfeL – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 3, 2024

I think that every time an event like this takes place, it’s easy to dream and think that it’s possible. It’s the same with the Raptors in Montreal or the Expos in general: dreaming feels good. And that’s okay.

But the reality is that Winnipeg, Vegas, Seattle and Salt Lake City have all passed Quebec City in recent years. And soon, Atlanta, Houston and/or Phoenix will pass Quebec City.

As long as Gary Bettman is here, that won’t change.

For many athletes, Montreal and Quebec City have the reputation of being fun places to spend a few days. But how much would players really sign with the Nordiques? I don’t know what the commissioner thinks about that question.

