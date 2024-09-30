Utah HC: ridiculously low food prices

Utah HC: ridiculously low food pricesAuteur: jwilliams
While the team isn’t expected to be among the elite on the ice, the organization is working hard to please its fans and attract them to the arena.
Your fan faves, even better
We’re excited to announce $2 and $3 concession offerings, available at all #UtahHC games at @deltacenter. pic.twitter.com/F33MKu2BHX
– Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) September 30, 2024
It’s a strategy that may not be economically efficient in the short term, but could pay off in the long run.
In Montreal, by comparison, it’s a different story. Fans are almost won over in advance, and despite the reconstruction, tickets are selling like hotcakes.
So there’s no need to slash concession prices, since they’re going to sell quite well anyway.
