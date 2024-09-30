Utah HC: ridiculously low food prices

Final preparations are underway for the Utah team, which will play its home opener on October 8 at 22:00 Eastern time.

While the team isn’t expected to be among the elite on the ice, the organization is working hard to please its fans and attract them to the arena.

Your fan faves, even better We’re excited to announce $2 and $3 concession offerings, available at all #UtahHC games at @deltacenter. pic.twitter.com/F33MKu2BHX – Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) September 30, 2024

The announcement of concession prices is enough to make fans of other teams turn their attention to the NHL.Water will cost just $2, popcorn, nachos, hot dogs and ice cream will cost $3.These are ridiculously low prices, especially when you consider that this is a new team that could take advantage of the enthusiasm of a new team to offer high prices.Many season tickets have already been purchased, so the arena is likely to be quite full.

It’s a strategy that may not be economically efficient in the short term, but could pay off in the long run.

Given the current focus on the ultimate customer experience in arenas, this is an excellent way of ensuring a partisan presence in the stands, even when the going gets tough.

In Montreal, by comparison, it’s a different story. Fans are almost won over in advance, and despite the reconstruction, tickets are selling like hotcakes.

So there’s no need to slash concession prices, since they’re going to sell quite well anyway.

Overtime

– New podcast as the playoffs approach.

Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 32 https://t.co/VfiTOGJZab – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 1, 2024

– That’s a very good point.

The fact that the Habs are taking their time to consult different experts could be positive in a way. Seems to me there aren’t a ton of experts to consult in the case of an ACL tear. https://t. co/JqQMWNFb9z – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) September 30, 2024

– Interesting discussion.