Sean Monahan emotional at the sight of Johnny Gaudreau’s jersey in the locker room

Sean Monahan emotional at the sight of Johnny Gaudreau’s jersey in the locker roomAuteur: sjones
Last night, during the Blue Jackets’ second home warm-up game, Sean Monahan had the opportunity to see Johnny Hockey’s jersey placed in tribute in the players’ dressing room for the first time, a very emotional moment for the former Canadian.
Tonight was the first time Sean Monahan saw Johnny Gaudreau’s jersey in his stall in the #CBJ locker room, which brought on some “heavy” emotions. He also draws inspiration from it.
“Anytime I see his stuff around the locker room … it brings back good memories for me.” pic.twitter.com/2BwHH1UcCs
– Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) September 29, 2024
For his part, Monahan is thinking more positively, “recalling the good memories when he sees Gaudreau’s stuff in the dressing room” like the laughter and smiles he shared with No. 13. Last week, Gaudreau’s widow had left a touching message on Instagram where she mentions “she and her boy were looking forward to cheering on Uncle Sean in his new Blue Jackets jersey.”
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 22, 2024
It’s clear that this terrible tragedy still has plenty of ink and tears to spill.
