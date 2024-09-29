Sean Monahan emotional at the sight of Johnny Gaudreau’s jersey in the locker room

The Columbus Blue Jackets plan to honor the memory of Johnny Gaudreau in a number of ways throughout the season. Last month, Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were involved in an unfortunate car accident when they were struck by a drunk driver. The Blue Jackets have chosen to keep his locker intact in the dressing room for the coming season, and to hang up his number 13 jersey before games.

Last night, during the Blue Jackets’ second home warm-up game, Sean Monahan had the opportunity to see Johnny Hockey’s jersey placed in tribute in the players’ dressing room for the first time, a very emotional moment for the former Canadian.

Tonight was the first time Sean Monahan saw Johnny Gaudreau’s jersey in his stall in the #CBJ locker room, which brought on some “heavy” emotions. He also draws inspiration from it. “Anytime I see his stuff around the locker room … it brings back good memories for me.” pic.twitter.com/2BwHH1UcCs – Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) September 29, 2024

The two players had been close friends since their time with the Calgary Flames, when they were teammates for nine seasons. The two always kept in touch after changing teams, and Monahan considered Gaudreau one of his best friends. However, heavy emotions aside, Monahan also wants to use this jersey as inspiration for this season. The forward signed a five-year deal with Columbus this summer. He chose this team to reunite with his friend Johnny Gaudreau.When they played together for the Flames, the two players played well together on the same line before injuries began to slow Monahan down. When Monahan signed his contract, both players (and the Blue Jackets) hoped to recreate the magic that had allowed them to terrorize opposing goaltenders.

For his part, Monahan is thinking more positively, “recalling the good memories when he sees Gaudreau’s stuff in the dressing room” like the laughter and smiles he shared with No. 13. Last week, Gaudreau’s widow had left a touching message on Instagram where she mentions “she and her boy were looking forward to cheering on Uncle Sean in his new Blue Jackets jersey.”

It’s clear that this terrible tragedy still has plenty of ink and tears to spill.

