Ryan Johansen and the Players’ Association file a grievance against the Flyers

To truly understand the ridiculousness of the Ryan Johansen situation, it’s important to remember what happened.

Johansen was traded from the Avalanche to the Flyers on March 6, two days before the NHL trade deadline. Prior to the trade, he had played every Avalanche game of the season (63).

Worst of all, on the morning of the deal, he was on the ice with the rest of his teammates for a training session. But now, knowing he’s been traded to Philly… Johansen has told the Flyers he’s unable to play because of a serious hip injury. We agree it’s a bit weird…

The result? Johansen didn’t play a single game with the Flyers, and the Philadelphia organization placed him on unconditional waivers a month ago in an effort to terminate his contract.

Unsurprisingly, the forward was not called for the waivers… But now we learn that Johansen and the Players’ Association have filed a Johansen grievance regarding the Philadelphia Flyers’ decision to terminate his contract.

The NHLPA has filed a grievance on behalf of Ryan Johansen regarding the Philadelphia Flyers’ decision to terminate his contract. – NHLPA (@NHLPA) September 26, 2024

The matter has become even more complicated.Ryan Johansen was set to complete the final year of an eight-year contract that paid him eight million dollars a year.

So it’s no surprise to see him appeal the decision.

I can’t wait to see what happens, because I think it’s fair to say that Ryan Johansen didn’t do things the right way.

There are rumours that he invented an injury so as not to be reunited with John Tortorella, who was his coach in his final season in Columbus… But whatever the real reason, the timeline of events really indicates that there’s something wrong with Johansen’s version, who says he had to go under the knife to continue playing.

Yet he was able to play on the morning of the deal, and had played every Avalanche game before ending up in Philadelphia…

