Kris Letang wouldn’t be surprised to see Sidney Crosby play until he’s 50

During the summer, Sidney Crosby’s contractual situation was the talk of the town. Entering the final year of his current contract, the Penguins captain had yet to sign a contract extension.

Now 37, Crosby isn’t exactly a youth anymore. That said, even as he ages, he remains an extremely productive player…

And that gives some of his teammates ideas of grandeur.

Kris Letang, who chatted about Crosby’s contract extension, is among those who believe the captain still has plenty left in the tank… and he allowed himself a bold little prediction:

He could play until he’s 50, maybe? I don’t know, 45, 50? – Kris Letang

And obviously, Letang isn’t the only one who thinks so: in a text published on the Penguins’ official website, we learn that Evgeni Malkin, the other member of the line, also thinks that Crosby could play until he’s 50.

Of course, you might think the guys are exaggerating a bit… but on the other hand, Crosby still offers production worthy of a player in his prime. Last year, the man who never averaged less than a point a game in a single season collected 42 goals and 94 points in 82 games.

He certainly doesn’t look like a guy who’s nearing the end of his career.

Will Crosby’s next contract, which expires as he approaches his 40th birthday, be his last in the NHL? It’s not impossible… but there are those who see him playing a little longer.

Maybe not to the point of announcing his retirement at 52 like Jaromir Jagr… but who knows?

