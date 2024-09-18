Mike Hoffman to take part in Oilers camp

Mike Hoffman to take part in Oilers campAuteur: sjones
He signed a PTO, a professional tryout. And we don’t know if he’s there just to fill a sweater or not.
Edmonton looking for an extra body in camp with the injury to Carl Berglund in Penticton. They wanted to keep training camp numbers constant as projected – and in the meantime, Hoffman gets a look.
This isn’t the first time Hoffman has been given a tryout. The Blues brought him to town in 2020-2021.
And since his (generous) contract with Marc Bergevin expired two and a half months ago, it’s been radio silence. We thought retirement was an option, but now he’s getting another chance.
Because the veteran has slowed down and doesn’t exactly have the best attitude (not a prerequisite in Edmonton) in life, this is possibly his last chance.
