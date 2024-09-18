Mike Hoffman to take part in Oilers camp

Hey boy.The Edmonton Oilers, still looking for the eighth wonder of the world on the cheap to comply with the salary cap, have decided to invite Mike Hoffman to their training camp.

He signed a PTO, a professional tryout. And we don’t know if he’s there just to fill a sweater or not.

Edmonton looking for an extra body in camp with the injury to Carl Berglund in Penticton. They wanted to keep training camp numbers constant as projected – and in the meantime, Hoffman gets a look. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 18, 2024

The Oilers are using the same formula as the Maple Leafs: invite a former Canadian (Max Pacioretty) who is capable of putting it in, but who is at the end of his career.

This isn’t the first time Hoffman has been given a tryout. The Blues brought him to town in 2020-2021.

He subsequently signed a three-year contract with the Canadiens. He spent two of the three years of that contract in town before being traded to the Sharks for 2023-2024.

And since his (generous) contract with Marc Bergevin expired two and a half months ago, it’s been radio silence. We thought retirement was an option, but now he’s getting another chance.

Because the veteran has slowed down and doesn’t exactly have the best attitude (not a prerequisite in Edmonton) in life, this is possibly his last chance.

Will he make the most of it? To be seen.

