Matvei Michkov leaves a good impression defensively

Matvei Michkov arrived in North America a little earlier than anyone had imagined. After only a year’s wait, the Flyers have the opportunity to see the Russian participate in their training camp.

So far, Mishkov has impressed at this rookie camp. Offensively, it’s no surprise, but Lehigh Valley Phantoms head coach Ian Laperrière appreciated Michkov’s defensive work.

“…, but it almost looked like he wants to make a point that he’s willing to do whatever. For me it’s a great sign that he wants to be part of the solution.” – Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) September 16, 2024

The Flyers’ club-school coach noticed that Michkov tries to read what’s going to happen in the defensive zone and that he’s willing to help his team. In other words, he’s not the kind of player who’s going to get the donut on defense.

Jacob P. Côté of Le Poche Bleue also found this clip during a game between Flyers and Rangers prospects, in which Michkov folds up to retrieve the puck and get the attack going.

Here’s a clip of Matvei Michkov coming back to support the defense, then springing Jett Luchanko with a pass. At the end, Michkov and the Rangers had some words. He hasn’t had any problem getting involved. pic.twitter.com/cShuv3bzfc – Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) September 14, 2024

We also note his little pest game at the end of the sequence. That must make a lot of Flyers fans happy.

Despite all this, it’s important to remember that the Flyers are expecting a tough season for Michkov.

The Flyers’ general manager reiterated to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on Tuesday that he doesn’t have high expectations for the Russian’s rookie season.

“It’s time for him to step up and respect the contract.” My story from @NHLFlyers camp, on the standoff with Alexei Kolosov and GM Daniel Briere expecting “fireworks” between coach John Tortorella and rookie star Matvei Michkov:https://t.co/nwQhmtjPME – Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 17, 2024

Brière simply believes he’ll have to adapt to a new reality in the NHL, which is the best league in the world. He won’t be upset if Michkov doesn’t become an all-star in his first season.

It’s funny after seeing this post from the NHL’s official account, in August, asking whether Michkov will collect more or less than 59 points in his rookie season.

The sky is the limit for Matvei Michkov. #FantasyHockey How many points will he put up in his rookie campaign? More @NHLFantasy projections from @NHLdotcom https://t.co/M2tuTvwfjv pic.twitter.com/Gm7fRrcION – NHL (@NHL) August 21, 2024

Expectations are clearly high on the NHL side.

Brière isn’t saying that Michkov will have a bad season, far from it. He simply doesn’t want to put too much pressure on his young player, who already has plenty of it.

